Organic Functional Group Preparations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126186024, 9780080925578

Organic Functional Group Preparations

2nd Edition

Organic Chemistry A Series of Monographs

Authors: Stanley Sandler Wolf Karo
eBook ISBN: 9780080925578
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126186024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 548
Description

Volume II describes 17 additional functional groups and presents a critical review of their available methods of synthesis with preparative examples of each. Attention is especially paid to presenting specific laboratory directions for the many name reactions used in describing the synthesis of these functional groups.

Key Features

  • This volume covers synthetic methods for the generation of 17 functional groups; Unique features include the citation of U.S. and foreign patent literature and safety information; Major topics discussed: Ynamines, Enamines, Allenes, Azo compounds, Azoxy compounds, N-Nitroso compounds

Readership

Organic and medicinal chemists

Table of Contents

Allenes. Ortho Esters. Sulfites. Enamines. Ynamines. Ureas. Pseudoureas. Semicarbazides. Carbodiimides. N-Carbamates (Urethanes). O-Carbamates. Imines. Azides. Azo Compounds. Azoxy Compounds. C-Nitroso Compounds. N-Nitroso Compounds. Each chapter includes references.

Details

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925578
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126186024

About the Author

Stanley Sandler

Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Elf Atochem North America

Wolf Karo

Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Polysciences Inc.

Reviews

"Every chemical library should acquire the second edition of Organic Functional Group Preparations." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA

Ratings and Reviews

