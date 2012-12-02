Organic Functional Group Preparations
2nd Edition
Organic Chemistry A Series of Monographs
Description
Volume II describes 17 additional functional groups and presents a critical review of their available methods of synthesis with preparative examples of each. Attention is especially paid to presenting specific laboratory directions for the many name reactions used in describing the synthesis of these functional groups.
Key Features
- This volume covers synthetic methods for the generation of 17 functional groups; Unique features include the citation of U.S. and foreign patent literature and safety information; Major topics discussed: Ynamines, Enamines, Allenes, Azo compounds, Azoxy compounds, N-Nitroso compounds
Readership
Organic and medicinal chemists
Table of Contents
Allenes. Ortho Esters. Sulfites. Enamines. Ynamines. Ureas. Pseudoureas. Semicarbazides. Carbodiimides. N-Carbamates (Urethanes). O-Carbamates. Imines. Azides. Azo Compounds. Azoxy Compounds. C-Nitroso Compounds. N-Nitroso Compounds. Each chapter includes references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925578
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126186024
About the Author
Stanley Sandler
Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elf Atochem North America
Wolf Karo
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polysciences Inc.
Reviews
"Every chemical library should acquire the second edition of Organic Functional Group Preparations." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA