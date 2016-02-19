Order Statistics & Inference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120769483, 9781483297491

Order Statistics & Inference

1st Edition

Estimation Methods

Authors: N. Balakrishnan A. Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9781483297491
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 392
Description

The literature on order statistics and inferenc eis quite extensive and covers a large number of fields ,but most of it is dispersed throughout numerous publications. This volume is the consolidtion of the most important results and places an emphasis on estimation. Both theoretical and computational procedures are presented to meet the needs of researchers, professionals, and students. The methods of estimation discussed are well-illustrated with numerous practical examples from both the physical and life sciences, including sociology,psychology,a nd electrical and chemical engineering. A complete, comprehensive bibliography is included so the book can be used both aas a text and reference.

Table of Contents

List of Tables. List of Figures. Introduction. Basic Theory. Moments and Other Expected Values. Linear Estimation Based on Order Statistics. Maximum Likelihood Estimation. Approximate Maximum Likelihood Estimation. Optimal Linear Estimation Based on Selected Order Statistics. Cohen -Whitten Estimators: Using Order Statistics.Estimation in Regression Models. A Sample Completion Technique for Censored Samples. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483297491

About the Author

N. Balakrishnan

N. Balakrishnan

Professor Narayanaswamy Balakrishnan, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics McMaster University Hamilton, Ontario, Canada & visiting Professor, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Balakrishnan is a statistical distribution theorist and books powerhouse with 16 authored books, 4 authored handbooks, and 27 edited books under his name. He is current Editor-in-Chief of Communications in Statistics, and for the revised Encyclopedia of Statistical Sciences published by Wiley.

Affiliations and Expertise

McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada

A. Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Georgia

