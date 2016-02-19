Orbital Symmetry: A Problem-Solving Approach was born of the necessity to present to students Woodward and Hoffmann's approach to pericyclic reactions. Hence the tone is introductory, and the book is addressed primarily to an audience of advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students. The text seeks to familiarize the readers with several of the more often encountered methods of analyzing pericyclic reactions, and these methods should enable the analysis of virtually all of them. Problem solving is the foundation of the approach. Both the introductory and theory sections include problems to prepare the reader for the more extensive chapters of problems that follow. All problems (except those in Chapter VII) are answered in the text and are fully referenced where appropriate. Many of the problems require the use of molecular models if they are to be appreciated. Prentice-Hall's ""Framework Molecular Models"" and Benjamin's ""Maruzen Models"" are best suited for the construction of the highly strained molecules often encountered in the problems, and their use is recommended.