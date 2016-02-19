Orbital Symmetry
1st Edition
A Problem-Solving Approach
Orbital Symmetry: A Problem-Solving Approach was born of the necessity to present to students Woodward and Hoffmann's approach to pericyclic reactions. Hence the tone is introductory, and the book is addressed primarily to an audience of advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students. The text seeks to familiarize the readers with several of the more often encountered methods of analyzing pericyclic reactions, and these methods should enable the analysis of virtually all of them. Problem solving is the foundation of the approach. Both the introductory and theory sections include problems to prepare the reader for the more extensive chapters of problems that follow. All problems (except those in Chapter VII) are answered in the text and are fully referenced where appropriate. Many of the problems require the use of molecular models if they are to be appreciated. Prentice-Hall's ""Framework Molecular Models"" and Benjamin's ""Maruzen Models"" are best suited for the construction of the highly strained molecules often encountered in the problems, and their use is recommended.
Part I Introduction and Theory
Chapter I. Introduction
A. Electrocyclic Reactions
B. Sigmatropic Reactions
C. Cycloaddition Reactions
D. Pericyclic Reactions
Chapter 11. Theory
A. Correlation Diagrams
B. Frontier Orbital and Related Methods
C. The PMO Method
Part II Problems
Chapter III. Cycloaddition Reactions
Chapter IV. The Stereochemistry of Sigmatropic Reactions
Chapter V. Molecules with Fluctional Structures
Chapter VI. Potpourri
Chapter VII. Synthesis and Structural Analysis
Chapter VIII. Pericyclic Reactions: Addenda
Appendix A. Molecular Orbital Theory
Appendix B. The Construction of Correlation Diagrams
Part III Answers to Problems
Answers to Problems in Chapter I
Answers to Problems in Chapter II
Answers to Problems in Chapter III
Answers to Problems in Chapter IV
Answers to Problems in Chapter V
Answers to Problems in Chapter VI
Answers to Problems in Chapter VII
Answers to Problems in Chapter VIII
