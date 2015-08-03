Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmic Imaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 25-3

Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmic Imaging is explored in this important Neuroimaging Clinics issue. Articles include: Imaging indication, protocols, anatomy, and pitfalls; Orbital ultrasonography and optical coherence tomography – what radiologists need to know; Advanced imaging techniques for the retina and visual pathway; Imaging of optic neuropathy and chiasmatic disorder; Imaging of post-chiasmatic disorder and higher cortical visual dysfunction; Imaging of diseases of the ocular motor pathway; Imaging of orbital trauma and emergent non-traumatic conditions; Imaging of ocular prosthesis and orbital reconstruction flaps; Imaging of pediatric ophthalmologic conditions; and more!