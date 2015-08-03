Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmic Imaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393447, 9780323393454

Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmic Imaging, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Juan Gutierrez
eBook ISBN: 9780323393454
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393447
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Orbit and Neuro-ophthalmic Imaging is explored in this important Neuroimaging Clinics issue. Articles include: Imaging indication, protocols, anatomy, and pitfalls; Orbital ultrasonography and optical coherence tomography – what radiologists need to know; Advanced imaging techniques for the retina and visual pathway; Imaging of optic neuropathy and chiasmatic disorder; Imaging of post-chiasmatic disorder and higher cortical visual dysfunction; Imaging of diseases of the ocular motor pathway; Imaging of orbital trauma and emergent non-traumatic conditions; Imaging of ocular prosthesis and orbital reconstruction flaps; Imaging of pediatric ophthalmologic conditions; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393454
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393447

About the Authors

Juan Gutierrez Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Health Science Center UHS Director of Radiology San Antonio, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.