Oral Radiology: Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-1

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology: Radiographic Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies. Articles will include: Oral and maxillofacial imaging, Developmental disorders affecting jaws, Periodontal diseases, Temporomandibular joint disorders and orofacial pain, Benign jaw lesions, Malignant jaw lesions, Benign fibro-osseous lesions of jaws, Granulomatous diseases affecting jaws, Systemic diseases and conditions affecting jaws, Chemical and radiation associated jaw lesions, and more!