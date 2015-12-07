Oral Radiology: Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology: Radiographic Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies. Articles will include: Oral and maxillofacial imaging, Developmental disorders affecting jaws, Periodontal diseases, Temporomandibular joint disorders and orofacial pain, Benign jaw lesions, Malignant jaw lesions, Benign fibro-osseous lesions of jaws, Granulomatous diseases affecting jaws, Systemic diseases and conditions affecting jaws, Chemical and radiation associated jaw lesions, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414487
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323414470
About the Authors
Mel Mupparapu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Medicine Director of Radiology University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine 240 S 40th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104