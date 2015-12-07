Oral Radiology: Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414470, 9780323414487

Oral Radiology: Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mel Mupparapu
eBook ISBN: 9780323414487
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414470
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology: Radiographic Interpretation and Diagnostic Strategies. Articles will include: Oral and maxillofacial imaging, Developmental disorders affecting jaws, Periodontal diseases, Temporomandibular joint disorders and orofacial pain, Benign jaw lesions, Malignant jaw lesions, Benign fibro-osseous lesions of jaws, Granulomatous diseases affecting jaws, Systemic diseases and conditions affecting jaws, Chemical and radiation associated jaw lesions, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323414487
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323414470

About the Authors

Mel Mupparapu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Oral Medicine Director of Radiology University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine 240 S 40th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104

