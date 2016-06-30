Oral Microbiology
6th Edition
Description
New edition of a highly popular textbook on oral microbiology suitable for undergraduate and postgraduate dental students, research workers, and a wide range of clinical dental professionals
Key Features
- Successfully describes the complex relationship between the resident oral microbiota and the host in health and disease
- Retains a unique ecological approach to the subject which provides a clear set of principles to explain whether the microbiota will have a beneficial or an adverse relationship with the host at a particular site
- Exploration of the biological and clinical significance of the oral microbiota in the form of a biofilm on dental and mucosal surfaces
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 The mouth as a microbial habitat
3 The resident oral microbiota
4 Distribution, development and benefits of the oral microbiota
5 Dental plaque
6 Plaque-mediated diseases: Dental caries and periodontal diseases
7 Orofacial bacterial infections
8 Oral fungal infections
9 Orofacial viral infections
10 Antimicrobial agents
11 Oral microbiota and systemic disease
12 Infection control
Multiple choice answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2017
- Published:
- 30th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061745
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702061066
About the Author
Philip Marsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientific Leader, Public Health England, Salisbury, UK; Professor of Oral Microbiology, Leeds School of Dentistry, University of Leeds, UK
Michael Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Medicine and Dean, School of Dentistry, College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Cardiff University, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK
Helen Rogers
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Oral Medicine, University of Bristol Dental Hospital, Bristol, UK
David Williams
Dr. Williams currently leads the Oral Microbiology Group based at the School of Dentistry, at Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK. Since Dr. Williams’ first degree (Cardiff University), he has worked in the pharmaceutical industry, food microbiology and as an academic researcher. Having completed a PhD at the School of Dentistry in Cardiff on the immunopathogenesis of oral candidosis, Dr. Williams’ research has continued within Cardiff University and primarily focuses within the field of Clinical Microbiology with an emphasis on studies involving microbial biofilms. Dr. Williams’ research encompasses investigating biofilm susceptibility to antimicrobial agents, expression of virulence factors such as hydrolytic enzyme production, adhesion, and microbial modulation of innate immune responses. Of particular interest has been research into the development of biomaterials (e.g. silicone rubber, acrylic, titanium) to inhibit biofilm formation on medical devices. Dr. Williams is a previous recipient of the Senior Colgate Award (British Society for Oral and Dental Research) and the International Hatton Award (The International Association for Dental Research).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Oral Microbiology, School of Dentistry, College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Cardiff University, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK
Melanie Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Oral Microbiology, School of Dentistry,College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Cardiff University, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK