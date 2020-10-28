COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Oral Medicine in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754804

Oral Medicine in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Editors: Eric Stoopler Thomas Sollecito
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito, will cover a number of important topics related to Oral Medicine in Dermatology. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Common dental and periodontal diseases; Oral biopsy techniques; Oral granulomatous diseases; Acute and chronic oral lesions; Hypersensitivity reactions; Burning Mouth Syndrome; Oral manifestations of systemic diseases; Oral premalignant disorders and oral cancer; Adverse drug reactions in the oral cavity; and Dental considerations for patients with oral mucosal diseases, among others.

About the Editors

Eric Stoopler

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

Thomas Sollecito

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

