Oral Medicine in Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-4

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito, will cover a number of important topics related to Oral Medicine in Dermatology. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Common dental and periodontal diseases; Oral biopsy techniques; Oral granulomatous diseases; Acute and chronic oral lesions; Hypersensitivity reactions; Burning Mouth Syndrome; Oral manifestations of systemic diseases; Oral premalignant disorders and oral cancer; Adverse drug reactions in the oral cavity; and Dental considerations for patients with oral mucosal diseases, among others.This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito, will cover a number of important topics related to Oral Medicine in Dermatology. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Common dental and periodontal diseases; Oral biopsy techniques; Oral granulomatous diseases; Acute and chronic oral lesions; Hypersensitivity reactions; Burning Mouth Syndrome; Oral manifestations of systemic diseases; Oral premalignant disorders and oral cancer; Adverse drug reactions in the oral cavity; and Dental considerations for patients with oral mucosal diseases, among others.