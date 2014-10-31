Oral Medicine: A Handbook for Physicians, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-6
1st Edition
Authors: Eric Stoopler
eBook ISBN: 9780323323826
eBook ISBN: 9780323371995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323819
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2014
Description
This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, devoted to Oral Medicine, is edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito. Articles in this issue include: Anatomical and examination considerations of the oral cavity; Common dental and periodontal diseases; Common dental and orofacial trauma; Normal variations of oral anatomy and common oral soft tissue lesions; Oral cancer; Oral mucosal disorders; Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs); Orofacial pain syndromes; and Salivary gland disorders.
About the Authors
Eric Stoopler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
