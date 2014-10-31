Oral Medicine: A Handbook for Physicians, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-6

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, devoted to Oral Medicine, is edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito. Articles in this issue include: Anatomical and examination considerations of the oral cavity; Common dental and periodontal diseases; Common dental and orofacial trauma; Normal variations of oral anatomy and common oral soft tissue lesions; Oral cancer; Oral mucosal disorders; Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs); Orofacial pain syndromes; and Salivary gland disorders.