Oral Medicine: A Handbook for Physicians, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323819, 9780323323826

Oral Medicine: A Handbook for Physicians, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-6

1st Edition

Authors: Eric Stoopler
eBook ISBN: 9780323323826
eBook ISBN: 9780323371995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323819
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st October 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, devoted to Oral Medicine, is edited by Drs. Eric T. Stoopler and Thomas P. Sollecito. Articles in this issue include: Anatomical and examination considerations of the oral cavity; Common dental and periodontal diseases; Common dental and orofacial trauma; Normal variations of oral anatomy and common oral soft tissue lesions; Oral cancer; Oral mucosal disorders; Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs); Orofacial pain syndromes; and Salivary gland disorders.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323826
eBook ISBN:
9780323371995
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323819

About the Authors

Eric Stoopler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.