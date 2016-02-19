Oral Manifestations of Inherited Disorders focuses on inherited systemic disorders presenting oral manifestations that have been reported as an integral part of the disorder. This book discusses some inherited conditions affecting only calcified dental tissues. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the distinctive pattern of signs and symptoms that enable the clinician to make a diagnosis. This text then examines the hereditary defects in enamel. Other chapters consider the characteristics of acroosteolysis. This book discusses as well the oral structures in patients with Apert syndrome. The final chapter deals with the condition of beard-headed dwarfism, which is characterized by low birth weight, dwarfism, microcephaly, mental retardation, and beak-like appearance of the mid-face. This book is a valuable resource for those professionals interested in the malformation syndromes and in the oral manifestations of inherited disorders. Clinicians, geneticists, dentists, and physicians will also find this book useful.