Oral Cancer, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583022, 9780323583039

Oral Cancer, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-1

1st Edition

Authors: Eric Stoopler Thomas Sollecito
eBook ISBN: 9780323583039
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583022
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2017
Table of Contents

Dental Clinics of North America

Oral Cancer

Preface: Oral Cancer

Evaluation and Management of Oral Potentially Malignant Disorders

Oral Cancer: Genetics and the Role of Precision Medicine

Evaluation and Staging of Oral Cancer

Adjunctive Diagnostic Techniques for Oral and Oropharyngeal Cancer Discovery

Surgical Management of Oral Cancer

Chemotherapy for Oral Cancer

Radiation Therapy for Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancers

Human Papillomavirus and Oropharyngeal Cancer

Dental Treatment Planning for the Patient with Oral Cancer

Dental Management of Patients Who Have Undergone Oral Cancer Therapy

Impact of Oral Cancer on Quality of Life

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral Cancer, and is edited by Drs. Eric Stoopler and Tom Sollecito. Articles will include: Evaluation and management of oral premalignant lesions; Oral cancer: genetics and the role of personalized medicine; Evaluation and staging of oral cancer; Adjunctive diagnostic techniques for oral cancer; Surgical management of oral cancer; Chemotherapy for oral cancer; Radiation therapy for oral cancer; Human papilloma virus (HPV) and oral cancer; Dental treatment planning for patients with oral cancer; Dental management of patients who have undergone oral cancer therapy; Impact of oral cancer on quality of life; and more!

English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780323583039
9780323583022

Eric Stoopler Author

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

Thomas Sollecito Author

Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

