Oral Cancer, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dental Clinics of North America
Oral Cancer
Preface: Oral Cancer
Evaluation and Management of Oral Potentially Malignant Disorders
Oral Cancer: Genetics and the Role of Precision Medicine
Evaluation and Staging of Oral Cancer
Adjunctive Diagnostic Techniques for Oral and Oropharyngeal Cancer Discovery
Surgical Management of Oral Cancer
Chemotherapy for Oral Cancer
Radiation Therapy for Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancers
Human Papillomavirus and Oropharyngeal Cancer
Dental Treatment Planning for the Patient with Oral Cancer
Dental Management of Patients Who Have Undergone Oral Cancer Therapy
Impact of Oral Cancer on Quality of Life
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral Cancer, and is edited by Drs. Eric Stoopler and Tom Sollecito. Articles will include: Evaluation and management of oral premalignant lesions; Oral cancer: genetics and the role of personalized medicine; Evaluation and staging of oral cancer; Adjunctive diagnostic techniques for oral cancer; Surgical management of oral cancer; Chemotherapy for oral cancer; Radiation therapy for oral cancer; Human papilloma virus (HPV) and oral cancer; Dental treatment planning for patients with oral cancer; Dental management of patients who have undergone oral cancer therapy; Impact of oral cancer on quality of life; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583039
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583022
About the Authors
Eric Stoopler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine
Thomas Sollecito Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine