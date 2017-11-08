Oral Cancer, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-1

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Oral Cancer, and is edited by Drs. Eric Stoopler and Tom Sollecito. Articles will include: Evaluation and management of oral premalignant lesions; Oral cancer: genetics and the role of personalized medicine; Evaluation and staging of oral cancer; Adjunctive diagnostic techniques for oral cancer; Surgical management of oral cancer; Chemotherapy for oral cancer; Radiation therapy for oral cancer; Human papilloma virus (HPV) and oral cancer; Dental treatment planning for patients with oral cancer; Dental management of patients who have undergone oral cancer therapy; Impact of oral cancer on quality of life; and more!