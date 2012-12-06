PART I: BASIC PRINCIPLES IN THE MANAGEMENT OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES

1. Metabolic Response to Trauma

2. Healing of Traumatic Injuries

3. Nutrition for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient

PART II: SYSTEMATIC EVALUATION OF THE TRAUMATIZED PATIENT

4. Initial Assessment and Intensive Care of the Trauma Patient

5. Emergency Airway Management in the Traumatized Patient

6. Management of Nonpenetrating Chest Trauma

7. Recognition and Management of Shock

8. Neurological Evaluation and Management

9. Abdominal Evaluation and Management

Part III: MANAGEMENT OF HEAD AND NECK INJURIES

10. Applied Surgical Anatomy of the Head and Neck

11. Early Assessment and Treatment Planning of the Maxillofacial Trauma Patient

12. Radiographic Evaluation of Facial Injuries

13. Diagnosis and Management of Dentoalveolar Injuries

14. Mandibular Fractures

15. Trauma to the Temporomandibular Joint Region

16. Fractures of Zygomatic Complex and Arch

17. Diagnosis and Treatment of Midface Fractures

18. Ophthalmic Consequences of Maxillofacial Injuries

19. Evaluation and Management of Frontal Sinus Injuries

20. Nasal Fractures

21. Management Soft Tissue Injuries

22. Secondary Revision of Soft Tissue Injury

SECTION 1: Scar Analysis, W-plasty, Geometric Broken Line Closure, and Z-plasty

SECTION 2: Resurfacing and Injectables for Adjunctive Scar Revision Procedures

23. Management of Human and Animal Bites

24. Diagnosis and Management of the Traumatic Salivary Gland Injuries

25. Traumatic Injuries of the Trigeminal Nerve

PART IV: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES

26. Anesthetic Consideration in the Acutely Injured Patient

27. Maxillofacial Firearm Injuries

28. Burns of the Head and Neck

29. Management of Facial Fractures in the Growing Patient

30. Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma in the Geriatric Patient

31. Reconstruction of Avulsive Defects of the Maxillofacial Complex

32. Infection in the Patient With Maxillofacial Trauma

33. Principles of Fixation for Maxillofacial Trauma

34. Principles of Endoscopic management of Maxillofacial Trauma

