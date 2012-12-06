Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma
4th Edition
Description
Describing the diagnosis and management of maxillofacial and associated traumatic injuries step by step, Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma, 4th Edition takes you beyond the surgical management of head and neck trauma to cover the general management of traumatic injuries, systemic evaluation of the trauma patient, and special considerations associated with maxillofacial trauma patient care. New to this edition are over 700 full-color illustrations showing details of traumatic injuries and their treatment. Edited by head and neck trauma expert Dr. Raymond J. Fonseca, along with over 80 highly respected contributors, this comprehensive reference provides all of the information you need to offer the best care possible to maxillofacial trauma patients.
Key Features
- One-of-a-kind, comprehensive chapters cover current research literature with topics including advances in maxillofacial trauma surgery, nonpenetrating chest trauma, metabolic response to trauma, maxillofacial prosthetics, and the societal impact of maxillofacial trauma.
- Coverage of emerging topics includes firearm injuries, neurologic injuries (the leading cause of death from trauma), wound healing, airway management, shock, and nasal fractures, so you can work confidently with team members from other disciplines such as neurologists, anesthesiologists, and orthopedists.
- Over 80 expert contributors represent the specialties of oral and maxillofacial surgery, anesthesiology, and otolaryngology.
Table of Contents
PART I: BASIC PRINCIPLES IN THE MANAGEMENT OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES
1. Metabolic Response to Trauma
2. Healing of Traumatic Injuries
3. Nutrition for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient
PART II: SYSTEMATIC EVALUATION OF THE TRAUMATIZED PATIENT
4. Initial Assessment and Intensive Care of the Trauma Patient
5. Emergency Airway Management in the Traumatized Patient
6. Management of Nonpenetrating Chest Trauma
7. Recognition and Management of Shock
8. Neurological Evaluation and Management
9. Abdominal Evaluation and Management
Part III: MANAGEMENT OF HEAD AND NECK INJURIES
10. Applied Surgical Anatomy of the Head and Neck
11. Early Assessment and Treatment Planning of the Maxillofacial Trauma Patient
12. Radiographic Evaluation of Facial Injuries
13. Diagnosis and Management of Dentoalveolar Injuries
14. Mandibular Fractures
15. Trauma to the Temporomandibular Joint Region
16. Fractures of Zygomatic Complex and Arch
17. Diagnosis and Treatment of Midface Fractures
18. Ophthalmic Consequences of Maxillofacial Injuries
19. Evaluation and Management of Frontal Sinus Injuries
20. Nasal Fractures
21. Management Soft Tissue Injuries
22. Secondary Revision of Soft Tissue Injury
SECTION 1: Scar Analysis, W-plasty, Geometric Broken Line Closure, and Z-plasty
SECTION 2: Resurfacing and Injectables for Adjunctive Scar Revision Procedures
23. Management of Human and Animal Bites
24. Diagnosis and Management of the Traumatic Salivary Gland Injuries
25. Traumatic Injuries of the Trigeminal Nerve
PART IV: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES
26. Anesthetic Consideration in the Acutely Injured Patient
27. Maxillofacial Firearm Injuries
28. Burns of the Head and Neck
29. Management of Facial Fractures in the Growing Patient
30. Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma in the Geriatric Patient
31. Reconstruction of Avulsive Defects of the Maxillofacial Complex
32. Infection in the Patient With Maxillofacial Trauma
33. Principles of Fixation for Maxillofacial Trauma
34. Principles of Endoscopic management of Maxillofacial Trauma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 6th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705542
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242035
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455749737
About the Author
Raymond Fonseca
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Asheville; Clinical Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
H. Dexter Barber
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine, Philadelphia, PA