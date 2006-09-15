Oracle Performance Tuning for 10gR2
2nd Edition
Description
Tuning of SQL code is generally cheaper than changing the data model. Physical and configuration tuning involves a search for bottlenecks that often points to SQL code or data model issues. Building an appropriate data model and writing properly performing SQL code can give 100%+ performance improvement. Physical and configuration tuning often gives at most a 25% performance increase.
Gavin Powell shows that the central theme of Oracle10gR2 Performance Tuning is four-fold: denormalize data models to fit applications; tune SQL code according to both the data model and the application in relation to scalability; create a well-proportioned physical architecture at the time of initial Oracle installation; and most important, mix skill sets to obtain the best results.
Key Features
- Fully updated for version 10gR2 and provides all necessary transition material from version 9i
- Includes all three aspects of Oracle database tuning: data model tuning, SQL & PL/SQL code tuning, physical plus configuration tuning
- Contains experienced guidance and real-world examples using large datasets Emphasizes development as opposed to operating system perspective
Readership
Developers, Database Administrators, Consultants and Corporate professionals
Table of Contents
Part I. Data Model Tuning
1. The Relational Database Model
2. Tuning the Relational Database Model
3. Different Forms of the Relational Database Model
4. A Brief History of Data Modeling
Part II. SQL Code Tuning
5. What is SQL?
6. Basic Concepts of Efficient SQL
7. Advanced Concepts of Efficient SQL
8. Common Sense Indexing
9. Oracle SQL Optimization and Statistics
10. How Oracle SQL Optimization Works
11. Overriding Optimizer Behavior Using Hints
12. How to Find Problem Queries
13. Automated SQL Tuning
Part III. Physical and Configuration Tuning
14. Installing Oracle and Creating a Database
15. Tuning Oracle Database File Structures
16. Object Tuning
17. Low Level Physical Tuning
18. Hardware Resource Usage Tuning
19. Tuning Network Usage
20. Oracle Partitioning and Parallelism
21. Ratios: Possible Symptoms of Problems
22. Wait Events
23. Latches
24. Tools and Utilities
Part IV. Tuning Everything at Once
25. The Wait Event Interface
26. The Database Control
27. Tuning With STATSPACK
Appendices
A. Sample Databases
B. Sample Scripts (script changes)
C. Sources of Information (accreditations)
D. SQL Tuning in Oracle Enterprise Manager
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492025
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583453
About the Author
Gavin Powell
Gavin Powell, BSc. Comp.Sci., OCP (Oracle8i Certified Professional) has fifteen years of computer industry experience. Diverse experience in database administration and database development in both relational and object databases. Applications development experience is procedural and object-oriented. He also has some systems administration experience. His extensive consulting experience includes software vendors, internet .COM’s (some unfortunately have met with their demise), accounting, banking, financial services, the travel industry, construction, retail, mining, shipping, education and general advisory capacity. Gavin Powell has worked with many software products, tools and programming languages. These tools include items in the list shown below. He has authored two successful books Oracle …High performance Tuning and the just released Oracle SQL
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft and Database consultant; Author of seven database books.