Options for the Control of Influenza V - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516398

Options for the Control of Influenza V, Volume 1263

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Conference on Options for the Control of Influenza V held in Okinawa, Japan, between 7 and 11, October, 2003, ICS 1263

Editors: Yoshihiro Kawaoka
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th July 2004
Page Count: 878
Description

As researchers unravelled the mysteries of these new viruses, drug companies navigated new antiviral therapies designed to treat and prevent influenza through clinical trials.The continual development of new antivirals and control measures underscores not only the significance of influenza,but highlights options for the control of influenza.

Details

About the Editors

Yoshihiro Kawaoka Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Virology, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokoyo, Tokoyo, Japan

