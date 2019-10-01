Optimizing Community Infrastructure
1st Edition
Resilience in the Face of Shocks and Stresses
Description
Optimizing Community Infrastructure: Resilience in the Face of Shocks and Stresses examines the resilience measures being deployed within individual disciplines and sectors and how multi-stakeholder efforts can catalyze action to address global challenges in preparedness and disaster and hazard mitigation. The book provides a theoretical framework to advance thinking on creating resilient, inclusive, sustainable and safe communities. Users will find an accurate and up-to-date guide for working on the development, implementation, monitoring and assessment of policies, programs and projects related to community resilience.
Key Features
- Provides updated information on resilience, especially on infrastructure, finance, land use, standards and policies
- Includes case studies that illustrate how communities have increased their resilience to natural and other disasters
- Analyzes the institutional, political, social and economic dimensions of resilience at the community level
- Illustrates the interdependencies and interconnectedness of infrastructure systems and how community resilience relies on a holistic approach
- Examines responses to emerging risks associated with climate change
Readership
Professionals in the fields of land planning, engineering, architecture, urban planning, energy planning, water management, insurance, disaster prevention (e.g. civil protection), emergency management, corporate social responsibility, policy development, and climate risk communication. Also suitable for use in academic settings focused on resilience or interdisciplinary policy
Table of Contents
Part I: Making the Case
1. Resilient Infrastructure: Understanding Interconnectedness and Long-Term Risk
2. Telling the Story: Compelling Citizens to Act
3. Mitigation is a Smart Investment
Part II: Lifelines
4. Transitioning our Electric Infrastructure
5. Rethinking Our Relationship with Water
6. Recognizing and Addressing Interdependencies: How Lifelines Can Work Collaboratively
7. Understanding and Addressing Risk Within Lifelines
Part III: Finance & Insurance
8. Financing Resilient Infrastructure
9. Addressing Climate Risk in Financial Decision Making
Part IV: Landscapes & Land Use
10. How Smart Land Use Policies Help Avoid Future Headaches
11. Looking to Nature: How Nature-Based Solutions Advance Resilience and Improve Communities
11b. Smart Development Strategies for Resilient Communities
Part V: Buildings
12. Evolving how Buildings Interact with the Electric Grid
13. Protecting Your Assets: How Building Owners Impact Individual and Community Resilience
14. Sustainable and Resilient Buildings, A Marriage Made in Heaven,
Part VI: Designing for Resilience, Codes and Standards
15. The Role of the Designers and Other Building Practitioners in Advancing Resilience
16. Building Codes: The Foundation for Resilient Communities
17. Designing for Resilient Systems Under Emerging Risks
Part VII: Policies & Practices
18. Incentivization: A Holistic Approach to Effect Action
19. Where Are We? Why Community-wide Benchmarking is Key
20. National Resilience is A Function of Local Actions
21. This is Not Your Father’s Emergency Management
Part VII: Getting the Complete Picture
22. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162408
About the Editor
Ryan Colker
Ryan M. Colker is Vice President, Innovation at the International Code Council. He also serves as Executive Director of the Alliance for National and Community Resilience (ANCR), a national coalition working to provide communities with the tools necessary to holistically assess and improve their resilience. Prior to joining ICC, Colker served as Vice President at the National Institute of Building Sciences where he led the Institute’s efforts to improve the built environment through the collaboration of industry stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. At the Institute he directed the Consultative Council which develops findings and recommendations on behalf of the entire building community and served as staff director of the Council on Finance, Insurance and Real Estate; the National Council on Building Codes and Standards; the Off-Site Construction Council and the Institute’s STEM Education Program. He is a recognized expert on emerging issues within the built environment including resilience, building performance, and off-site construction and speaks and writes frequently on these subjects. Previously, he served as Manager of Government Affairs for the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and as Program Director of the Renewable Natural Resources Foundation. He is a graduate of The George Washington University Law School, and holds a Bachelor of Arts, with honors, in environmental policy from the University of Florida.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Innovation, International Code Council and Executive Director, Alliance for National & Community Resilience, Washington, DC., USA