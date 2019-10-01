Optimizing Community Infrastructure

Part I: Making the Case

1. Resilient Infrastructure: Understanding Interconnectedness and Long-Term Risk

2. Telling the Story: Compelling Citizens to Act

3. Mitigation is a Smart Investment

Part II: Lifelines

4. Transitioning our Electric Infrastructure

5. Rethinking Our Relationship with Water

6. Recognizing and Addressing Interdependencies: How Lifelines Can Work Collaboratively

7. Understanding and Addressing Risk Within Lifelines

Part III: Finance & Insurance

8. Financing Resilient Infrastructure

9. Addressing Climate Risk in Financial Decision Making

Part IV: Landscapes & Land Use

10. How Smart Land Use Policies Help Avoid Future Headaches

11. Looking to Nature: How Nature-Based Solutions Advance Resilience and Improve Communities

11b. Smart Development Strategies for Resilient Communities

Part V: Buildings

12. Evolving how Buildings Interact with the Electric Grid

13. Protecting Your Assets: How Building Owners Impact Individual and Community Resilience

14. Sustainable and Resilient Buildings, A Marriage Made in Heaven,

Part VI: Designing for Resilience, Codes and Standards

15. The Role of the Designers and Other Building Practitioners in Advancing Resilience

16. Building Codes: The Foundation for Resilient Communities

17. Designing for Resilient Systems Under Emerging Risks

Part VII: Policies & Practices

18. Incentivization: A Holistic Approach to Effect Action

19. Where Are We? Why Community-wide Benchmarking is Key

20. National Resilience is A Function of Local Actions

21. This is Not Your Father’s Emergency Management

Part VII: Getting the Complete Picture

22. Conclusion