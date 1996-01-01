Optimisation of Composite Structures Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732087, 9780857092977

Optimisation of Composite Structures Design

1st Edition

Authors: A Miravete
eBook ISBN: 9780857092977
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732087
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
330.00
280.50
354.54
301.36
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
200.00
170.00
330.00
280.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Design optimisation of constant thickness composite structures; Shells; Constant thickness plates; Constant thickness sandwiches; Design optimisation of variable thickness composite structures; Variable thickness beams; Variable thickness plates; Variable thickness sandwiches.

Description

Composite materials have been used more and more during the last decade to lighten structures. But until now, there has been no clear way of establishing how to design properly optimised laminated composite plates with no reduction in strength. Most modern references lack adequate information for the designer wanting to tailor or synthesise a design. This exciting package offers a solution. It relates the theory of composite materials to real life and provides 'rules' for designing composites structures properly and in an optimum way.

In the book, Professor Miravete demonstrates the optimisation of beams, plates and sandwich constructions in the designs of advanced composite materials. He also illustrates optimal material systems, fibre orientations and lay-up through functions of geometry, load type and boundary conditions. The associates software, on two disks, will enable
users to adapt the information to their own requirements and is very user-friendly with helpful manuals. This will be an essential package for designers and engineers in a wide range of areas, from aeronautics to automotive and
marine as well as general industry.

Chapter 1 provides a general background on composite materials.

Chapters 2, 3, 4, and 5 are concerned with constant thickness composite structures, and provide a survey of various design methodologies of shells, plates and sandwich constructions.

Chapters 6, 7, 8 and 9 examine variable thickness composite structures, and consider beams, plates and sandwiches.

Key Features

  • A completemanual for anyone concerned with designing composite structures
  • Includes book and used-friendly software
  • Can be easily applied to any area - aeronautics, automotive, marine or general industry

Readership

Designers and engineers

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092977
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732087

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A Miravete Author

Antonio Miravete is Director and professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He is Chairman of the Spanish Association for Composite Materials and a member of the International Committee of Composite Materials. Professor Miravete is also author of 13 books and about 100 papers in international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zaragoza, Spain

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.