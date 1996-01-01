Optimisation of Composite Structures Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Design optimisation of constant thickness composite structures; Shells; Constant thickness plates; Constant thickness sandwiches; Design optimisation of variable thickness composite structures; Variable thickness beams; Variable thickness plates; Variable thickness sandwiches.
Description
Composite materials have been used more and more during the last decade to lighten structures. But until now, there has been no clear way of establishing how to design properly optimised laminated composite plates with no reduction in strength. Most modern references lack adequate information for the designer wanting to tailor or synthesise a design. This exciting package offers a solution. It relates the theory of composite materials to real life and provides 'rules' for designing composites structures properly and in an optimum way.
In the book, Professor Miravete demonstrates the optimisation of beams, plates and sandwich constructions in the designs of advanced composite materials. He also illustrates optimal material systems, fibre orientations and lay-up through functions of geometry, load type and boundary conditions. The associates software, on two disks, will enable
users to adapt the information to their own requirements and is very user-friendly with helpful manuals. This will be an essential package for designers and engineers in a wide range of areas, from aeronautics to automotive and
marine as well as general industry.
Chapter 1 provides a general background on composite materials.
Chapters 2, 3, 4, and 5 are concerned with constant thickness composite structures, and provide a survey of various design methodologies of shells, plates and sandwich constructions.
Chapters 6, 7, 8 and 9 examine variable thickness composite structures, and consider beams, plates and sandwiches.
Key Features
- A completemanual for anyone concerned with designing composite structures
- Includes book and used-friendly software
- Can be easily applied to any area - aeronautics, automotive, marine or general industry
Readership
Designers and engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092977
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855732087
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A Miravete Author
Antonio Miravete is Director and professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He is Chairman of the Spanish Association for Composite Materials and a member of the International Committee of Composite Materials. Professor Miravete is also author of 13 books and about 100 papers in international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zaragoza, Spain