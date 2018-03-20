Optimal Design and Retrofit of Energy Efficient Buildings, Communities, and Urban Centers
1st Edition
Description
Optimal Design and Retrofit of Energy Efficient Buildings, Communities, and Urban Centers presents current techniques and technologies for energy efficiency in buildings. Cases introduce and demonstrate applications in both the design of new buildings and retrofit of existing structures. The book begins with an introduction that includes energy consumption statistics, building energy efficiency codes, and standards and labels from around the world. It then highlights the need for integrated and comprehensive energy analysis approaches. Subsequent sections present an overview of advanced energy efficiency technologies for buildings, including dynamic insulation materials, phase change materials, LED lighting and daylight controls, Life Cycle Analysis, and more.
This book provides researchers and professionals with a coherent set of tools and techniques for enhancing energy efficiency in new and existing buildings. The case studies presented help practitioners implement the techniques and technologies in their own projects.
Key Features
- Introduces a holistic analysis approach to energy efficiency for buildings using the concept of energy productivity
- Provides coverage of individual buildings, communities and urban centers
- Includes both the design of new buildings and retrofitting of existing structures to improve energy efficiency
- Describes state-of-the-art energy efficiency technologies
- Presents several cases studies and examples that illustrate the analysis techniques and impact of energy efficiency technologies and controls
Readership
Academics and professionals working in the energy efficiency of the built environment including engineers (construction, architectural, electrical, and mechanical), students, and policy makers
Table of Contents
1) Introduction:
• General Statistics of Global Energy Consumption By Sectors including Buildings;
• Trends in national and international Buildings Energy Efficiency Codes, Standards, and Labels;
• Need for Integrated and Comprehensive Energy Efficiency Analysis Approaches: Optimization, Life Cycle Cost Analysis, Energy Productivity, and Integration with Renewable Energy Systems.
2) Overview of Advanced Energy Efficiency Technologies for Buildings:
• Dynamic Insulation Materials;
• Phase Change Materials;
• LED Lighting and Daylighting Controls;
• Integrated HVAC Systems including Passive Heating and Cooling Systems and Geothermal Systems.
3) Advanced Control Strategies for Buildings:
• Overview of Control Strategies for Buildings Systems;
• Optimal and Near Optimal Controls;
• Model Based Controls.
4) Life Cycle Cost Analysis for High Performance Buildings:
• Overview of Life Cycle Cost Analysis;
• Overview of Energy Productivity Analysis of Buildings;
• Applications to Design Buildings and Renewable Energy Systems;
• Applications to Retrofit Existing Buildings.
5) Integrated Design and Deep Retrofit of Buildings
• Optimization Methods for Building Applications;
• Sequential Search Optimization;
• Integrated Design of Buildings;
• Design of Net-Zero and Positive Energy Buildings;
• Deep Retrofit of Buildings;
• Case Studies.
6) Integrated Design of Communities:
• Overview of Distributed Generation Technologies including Building Integrated Renewable Systems;
• Overview of Micro-grids;
• Design Integration of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Systems for Large Communities;
• Case Studies.
7) Integrated Design of Urban Centers
• Overview of Energy Efficiency for Urban Centers: District Heating and Cooling and Thermal Storage;
• Overview of Smart Grids;
• Design Integration of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Systems for Urban Centers;
• Case Studies.
8) Analysis of Large Scale Energy Efficiency Programs
• Overview of Large Scale Energy Efficiency (EE) Programs;
• Economic and Environmental Impacts of Large Scale EE Programs;
• Implementation Approaches and Job Creation Analysis of Large Scale EE Programs;
• Case Studies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 646
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118948
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498699
About the Author
Moncef Krarti
Moncef Krarti PhD, PE, LEED is Professor of Building Systems Engineering at the Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering department of the University of Colorado
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Building Systems Engineering, Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering, University of Colorado, USA