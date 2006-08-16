Optics
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Optics clearly explains the principles of optics using excellent pedagogy to support student learning.
Beginning with introductory ideas and equations, K.K. Sharma takes the reader through the world of optics by detailing problems encountered, advanced subjects, and actual applications. Elegantly written, this book rigorously examines optics with over 300 illustrations and several problems in each chapter.
The book begins with light propagation in anisotropic media considered much later in most books. Nearly one third of the book deals with applications of optics. This simple idea of merging the sometimes overwhelming and dry subject of optics with real world applications will create better future engineers. It will make ‘optics’ jump off the page for readers and they will see it take shape in the world around them. In presenting optics practically, as well as theoretically, readers will come away not only with a complete knowledge base but a context in which to place it.
This book is recommended for optical engineers, libraries, senior undergraduate students, graduate students, and professors.
Key Features
- Strong emphasis on applications to demonstrate the relevance of the theory
- Includes chapter on problem solving of ray deviations, focusing errors, and distortion
- Problems are included at the end of each chapter for thorough understanding of this dense subject matter
Readership
Optical engineers; libraries; senior undergraduate students; graduate students; professors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Light Waves Chapter 2: Coherence of Light Waves Chapter 3: Polarization of Light Waves Chapter 4: Geometrical Optics Chapter 5: Lens Aberrations Chapter 6: Interference of Light Waves Chapter 7: Diffractions of Light Chapter 8: Fresnel Diffraction Chapter 9: The Fourier Transform Chapter 10: Fraunhofer Diffraction Chapter 11: Image Formation and Optical Processing Chapter 12: Transfer Functions Chapter 13: Holography Chapter 14: Nonlinear Optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 16th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463919
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706119
About the Author
Kailash Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
India Institute of Technology, Kanpur, INDIA
Reviews
"Optics: Principles and Applications is geared toward engineering and physics students and professionals, detailing topics such as holography, geometric optics, Fourier transforms, Fraunhofer and Fresnel diffraction, the coherence of light waves and light propagation in anisotropic media." --BioPhotonics International, December 2006