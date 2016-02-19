Optics
Optics, Parts 1 and 2 covers electromagnetic optics and quantum optics. The first part of the book examines the various of the important properties common to all electromagnetic radiation. This part also studies electromagnetic waves; electromagnetic optics of transparent isotropic and anisotropic media; diffraction; and two-wave and multi-wave interference. The polarization states of light, the velocity of light, and the special theory of relativity are also examined in this part. The second part is devoted to quantum optics, specifically discussing the classical molecular theory of optical phenomena and the quantization of radiant energy and of energy in atoms. This part also looks into topics such as wave mechanics, atomic and molecular spectra, and spectrometry. This book will be beneficial to those interested in studying optics, including students of physics.
Table of Contents
Preface to the English Edition
Principal Physical Constants
Principal Symbols and Variables
Part 1 Electromagnetic Optics
1. Definitions and Fundamental Phenomena
2. Electromagnetic Waves
3. Electromagnetic Optics of Transparent Isotropic Media
4. Electromagnetic Optics of Transparent Anisotropic Media
5. Propagation of Radiation by Waves. Diffraction
6. The Apparatus for Two-wave Interference and Their Applications
7. Multiple-wave Interference
8. Polarization States of Light
9. The Velocity of Light and the Special Theory of Relativity
Appendix A. Periodic Functions
Appendix B. Waves
Appendix C. On Symmetry
Appendix D. Kirchhoff's Formula
Solutions and Hints for the Problems
Part 2 Quantum Optics
10. The Classical Molecular Theory of Optical Phenomena
11. Quantization of Radiant Energy
12. Quantization of the Energy in Atoms
13. Principles of Wave Mechanics
14. The Stationary States of Several Atomic Systems
15. Atomic Spectra
16. Fundamentals of Molecular Spectra
17. Refraction and Scattering
18. Anisotropy and Birefringence
19. Stimulated Emission and Absorption of Electromagnetic Radiation
20. Fundamentals of Spectrometry
Appendix E. Molecular Variables
Appendix F. Operators and Quantum Mechanics
Solutions and Hints for the Problems
Index
Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy
J. P. Mathieu
University of Paris, France