Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171579, 9781483187044

Optics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: J. P. Mathieu
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483187044
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 564
Description

Optics, Parts 1 and 2 covers electromagnetic optics and quantum optics. The first part of the book examines the various of the important properties common to all electromagnetic radiation. This part also studies electromagnetic waves; electromagnetic optics of transparent isotropic and anisotropic media; diffraction; and two-wave and multi-wave interference. The polarization states of light, the velocity of light, and the special theory of relativity are also examined in this part. The second part is devoted to quantum optics, specifically discussing the classical molecular theory of optical phenomena and the quantization of radiant energy and of energy in atoms. This part also looks into topics such as wave mechanics, atomic and molecular spectra, and spectrometry. This book will be beneficial to those interested in studying optics, including students of physics.

Table of Contents


Preface to the English Edition

Principal Physical Constants

Principal Symbols and Variables

Part 1 Electromagnetic Optics

1. Definitions and Fundamental Phenomena

2. Electromagnetic Waves

3. Electromagnetic Optics of Transparent Isotropic Media

4. Electromagnetic Optics of Transparent Anisotropic Media

5. Propagation of Radiation by Waves. Diffraction

6. The Apparatus for Two-wave Interference and Their Applications

7. Multiple-wave Interference

8. Polarization States of Light

9. The Velocity of Light and the Special Theory of Relativity

Appendix A. Periodic Functions

Appendix B. Waves

Appendix C. On Symmetry

Appendix D. Kirchhoff's Formula

Solutions and Hints for the Problems

Part 2 Quantum Optics

10. The Classical Molecular Theory of Optical Phenomena

11. Quantization of Radiant Energy

12. Quantization of the Energy in Atoms

13. Principles of Wave Mechanics

14. The Stationary States of Several Atomic Systems

15. Atomic Spectra

16. Fundamentals of Molecular Spectra

17. Refraction and Scattering

18. Anisotropy and Birefringence

19. Stimulated Emission and Absorption of Electromagnetic Radiation

20. Fundamentals of Spectrometry

Appendix E. Molecular Variables

Appendix F. Operators and Quantum Mechanics

Solutions and Hints for the Problems

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy

