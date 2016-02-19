Optics, Parts 1 and 2 covers electromagnetic optics and quantum optics. The first part of the book examines the various of the important properties common to all electromagnetic radiation. This part also studies electromagnetic waves; electromagnetic optics of transparent isotropic and anisotropic media; diffraction; and two-wave and multi-wave interference. The polarization states of light, the velocity of light, and the special theory of relativity are also examined in this part. The second part is devoted to quantum optics, specifically discussing the classical molecular theory of optical phenomena and the quantization of radiant energy and of energy in atoms. This part also looks into topics such as wave mechanics, atomic and molecular spectra, and spectrometry. This book will be beneficial to those interested in studying optics, including students of physics.