Optics
11th Edition
Authors: Mike Freeman Christopher Hull
eBook ISBN: 9780702038181
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642484
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd October 2003
Page Count: 576
Description
Thoroughly updated and revised, this definitive textbook continues to be the best available resource on the theory of optics and applications in optometry, ophthalmology, and vision science. It presents a complete overview of basic topics in optics and provides a strong foundation for further learning.
Key Features
- Comprehensive information on optics makes this book the definitive source on the subject.
- A bright, two-color design enhances the text and aids the reader's understanding.
Table of Contents
- The basics of light and optical surfaces
2. Reflection and refraction at plane surfaces
3. Refraction and reflection at spherical surfaces
4. Thin lenses
5. Thick lenses and systems of lenses
6. Principles of optical instruments
7. Aberrations and ray tracing
8. Non-spherical and segmented optical surfaces
9. The nature of light, light sources and detectors
10. Radiometry and photometry
11. Optical materials: interaction of light and matter
12. Interference and optical films
13. Diffraction: wavefronts and images
14. Optical design: forming a good image
15. The eye as an optical instrument
Answers to exercises
Details
About the Author
Mike Freeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Optics and Vision Limited, Denbigh, ClwydVisiting Professor, Department of Optometry, City University, London
Christopher Hull
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Departent of Optometry and Vision Science, City University, London
