Optics - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780750642484, 9780702038181

Optics

11th Edition

Authors: Mike Freeman Christopher Hull
eBook ISBN: 9780702038181
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642484
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd October 2003
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Thoroughly updated and revised, this definitive textbook continues to be the best available resource on the theory of optics and applications in optometry, ophthalmology, and vision science. It presents a complete overview of basic topics in optics and provides a strong foundation for further learning.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive information on optics makes this book the definitive source on the subject.
  • A bright, two-color design enhances the text and aids the reader's understanding.

Table of Contents

  1. The basics of light and optical surfaces
    2. Reflection and refraction at plane surfaces
    3. Refraction and reflection at spherical surfaces
    4. Thin lenses
    5. Thick lenses and systems of lenses
    6. Principles of optical instruments
    7. Aberrations and ray tracing
    8. Non-spherical and segmented optical surfaces
    9. The nature of light, light sources and detectors
    10. Radiometry and photometry
    11. Optical materials: interaction of light and matter
    12. Interference and optical films
    13. Diffraction: wavefronts and images
    14. Optical design: forming a good image
    15. The eye as an optical instrument
    Answers to exercises

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038181
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750642484

About the Author

Mike Freeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Optics and Vision Limited, Denbigh, ClwydVisiting Professor, Department of Optometry, City University, London

Christopher Hull

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Departent of Optometry and Vision Science, City University, London

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.