Optics - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780407934214, 9781483103235

Optics

8th Edition

Authors: W. H. A. Fincham M. H. Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781483103235
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 490
Description

Optics: Eighth Edition covers the work necessary for the specialization in such subjects as ophthalmic optics, optical instruments and lens design. The text includes topics such as the propagation and behavior of light; reflection and refraction - their laws and how different media affect them; lenses - thick and thin, cylindrical and subcylindrical; photometry; dispersion and color; interference; and polarization. Also included are topics such as diffraction and holography; the limitation of beams in optical systems and its effects; and lens systems. The book is recommended for engineering students who are in need of an introduction to the subject and the mathematics involved in it.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface to Eighth Edition

Preface to First Edition

I. The Propagation of Light

II. The Behavior of Light On Reaching A New Medium

III. Reflection at A Plane Surface

IV. Refraction at A Plane Surface

V. Curvature: Refraction at A Curved Surface

VI. The Thin Lens

VII. Reflection at Curved Surfaces

VIII. Cylindrical and Sphero-Cylindrical Lenses

IX. Lens Systems and Thick Lenses-Elementary

X. The Principles of Optical Instruments

XI. Photometry

XII. The Nature of Light

XIII. Dispersion and Color

XIV. Interference and Optical Films

XV. Diffraction and Holography

XVI. Polarization

XVII. The Effects of Limitation of Beams in Optical Systems

XVIII. Aberrations

XIX. Lens Systems-General

Appendix

Answers to Exercises

Index




