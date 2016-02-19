Optics
Optics: Eighth Edition covers the work necessary for the specialization in such subjects as ophthalmic optics, optical instruments and lens design. The text includes topics such as the propagation and behavior of light; reflection and refraction - their laws and how different media affect them; lenses - thick and thin, cylindrical and subcylindrical; photometry; dispersion and color; interference; and polarization. Also included are topics such as diffraction and holography; the limitation of beams in optical systems and its effects; and lens systems. The book is recommended for engineering students who are in need of an introduction to the subject and the mathematics involved in it.
Preface to Eighth Edition
Preface to First Edition
I. The Propagation of Light
II. The Behavior of Light On Reaching A New Medium
III. Reflection at A Plane Surface
IV. Refraction at A Plane Surface
V. Curvature: Refraction at A Curved Surface
VI. The Thin Lens
VII. Reflection at Curved Surfaces
VIII. Cylindrical and Sphero-Cylindrical Lenses
IX. Lens Systems and Thick Lenses-Elementary
X. The Principles of Optical Instruments
XI. Photometry
XII. The Nature of Light
XIII. Dispersion and Color
XIV. Interference and Optical Films
XV. Diffraction and Holography
XVI. Polarization
XVII. The Effects of Limitation of Beams in Optical Systems
XVIII. Aberrations
XIX. Lens Systems-General
Appendix
Answers to Exercises
Index
