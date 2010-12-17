Optically Amplified WDM Networks
1st Edition
Description
With the advent of wavelength routing and dynamic, reconfigurable optical networks, new demands are being made in the design and operation of optical amplifiers. This book provides, for the first time, a comprehensive review of optical amplifier technology in the context of these recent advances in the field. It demonstrates how to manage the trade-offs between amplifier design, network architecture and system management and operation.
The book provides an overview of optical amplifiers and reconfigurable networks before examining in greater detail the issues of importance to network operators and equipment manufacturers, including 40G and 100G transmission. Optical amplifier design is fully considered, focusing on fundamentals, design solutions and amplifier performance limitations. Finally, the book discusses other emerging applications for optical amplifiers such as optical networks for high data rate systems, free space systems, long single span links and optical digital networks.
This book will be of great value to R&D engineers, network and systems engineers, telecommunications service providers, component suppliers, industry analysts, network operators, postgraduate students, academics and anyone seeking to understand emerging trends in optical networks and the consequent changes in optical amplifier design, features and applications.
Key Features
- Provides an in depth and focused review of the new reconfigurable network architecture and its impact on optical amplifiers
- Addresses 40G and 100G transmission and networking
- Written by experts in the field with deep technical knowledge and practical experience of commercial practice and concerns
Readership
R&D engineers, network and systems engineers, telecommunications service providers, component suppliers, industry analysts, network operators, postgraduate students and academics
Table of Contents
Foreword - Rod Alferness
- Optical amplifiers for reconfigurable networks – John Zyskind, and Atul Srivastava, OneTerabit
- ROADM based networks – Brandon C. Collings and Peter Roorda, JDSU
- Challenges and opportunities in future high-capacity optical transmission systems – Xiang Liu, Alcatel-Lucent
- EDFAs, Raman amplifiers and hybrid Raman/EDFAs – John Zyskind, and Maxim Bolshtyansky, JDSU
- Dynamic and static gain changes of optical amplifiers at ROADM nodes – Youichi Akasaka, Etsuko Ishikawa, Setsuhisa Tanabe and Masato Nishihara, Fujitsu
- Mastering power transients – a prerequisite for future optical networks – Peter Krummrich, Technische Universitaet Dortmund
- Spectral power fluctuations in DWDM networks caused by spectral-hole burning and stimulated Raman scattering – Joerg-Peter Elbers and Cornelius Fuerst, ADVA AG Optical Networking
- Amplifier issues for physical layer network control – Daniel C. Kilper and Christopher A. White, Alcatel-Lucent
- Advanced amplifier schemes in long-haul undersea systems – Alan Lucero, Tyco Telecom
- Challenges for long haul and ultra-long haul dynamic networks – Martin Birk and Kathy Tse, AT&T Labs
- Transport solutions for optically amplified networks – Werner Weiershausen, Malte Schneiders
- Optical amplifiers for maintenance friendly fiber networks – Glenn A. Wellbrock and Tiejun J. Xia, Verizon
- Low cost design and applications of optical amplifiers – Bruce Nyman, Princeton Lightwave, and Greg Cowle, JDSU
- Semiconductor optical amplifiers for metro and access networks – Leo Spiekman, Alphion and David Piehler, Fields and Waves
- Market trends for optical amplifiers – Daryl Innis, Ovum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 17th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960982
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749659
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102183