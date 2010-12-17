Optically Amplified WDM Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749659, 9780080960982

Optically Amplified WDM Networks

1st Edition

Editors: John Zyskind Atul Srivastava
eBook ISBN: 9780080960982
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749659
Paperback ISBN: 9780128102183
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 2010
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
137.00
116.45
103.00
87.55
147.23
125.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
98.95
84.11
79.00
67.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With the advent of wavelength routing and dynamic, reconfigurable optical networks, new demands are being made in the design and operation of optical amplifiers. This book provides, for the first time, a comprehensive review of optical amplifier technology in the context of these recent advances in the field. It demonstrates how to manage the trade-offs between amplifier design, network architecture and system management and operation.

The book provides an overview of optical amplifiers and reconfigurable networks before examining in greater detail the issues of importance to network operators and equipment manufacturers, including 40G and 100G transmission. Optical amplifier design is fully considered, focusing on fundamentals, design solutions and amplifier performance limitations. Finally, the book discusses other emerging applications for optical amplifiers such as optical networks for high data rate systems, free space systems, long single span links and optical digital networks.

This book will be of great value to R&D engineers, network and systems engineers, telecommunications service providers, component suppliers, industry analysts, network operators, postgraduate students, academics and anyone seeking to understand emerging trends in optical networks and the consequent changes in optical amplifier design, features and applications.

Key Features

  • Provides an in depth and focused review of the new reconfigurable network architecture and its impact on optical amplifiers
  • Addresses 40G and 100G transmission and networking
  • Written by experts in the field with deep technical knowledge and practical experience of commercial practice and concerns

Readership

R&D engineers, network and systems engineers, telecommunications service providers, component suppliers, industry analysts, network operators, postgraduate students and academics

Table of Contents

Foreword - Rod Alferness

  1. Optical amplifiers for reconfigurable networks – John Zyskind, and Atul Srivastava, OneTerabit
  2. ROADM based networks – Brandon C. Collings and Peter Roorda, JDSU
  3. Challenges and opportunities in future high-capacity optical transmission systems – Xiang Liu, Alcatel-Lucent
  4. EDFAs, Raman amplifiers and hybrid Raman/EDFAs – John Zyskind, and Maxim Bolshtyansky, JDSU
  5. Dynamic and static gain changes of optical amplifiers at ROADM nodes – Youichi Akasaka, Etsuko Ishikawa, Setsuhisa Tanabe and Masato Nishihara, Fujitsu
  6. Mastering power transients – a prerequisite for future optical networks – Peter Krummrich, Technische Universitaet Dortmund
  7. Spectral power fluctuations in DWDM networks caused by spectral-hole burning and stimulated Raman scattering – Joerg-Peter Elbers and Cornelius Fuerst, ADVA AG Optical Networking
  8. Amplifier issues for physical layer network control – Daniel C. Kilper and Christopher A. White, Alcatel-Lucent
  9. Advanced amplifier schemes in long-haul undersea systems – Alan Lucero, Tyco Telecom
  10. Challenges for long haul and ultra-long haul dynamic networks – Martin Birk and Kathy Tse, AT&T Labs
  11. Transport solutions for optically amplified networks – Werner Weiershausen, Malte Schneiders
  12. Optical amplifiers for maintenance friendly fiber networks – Glenn A. Wellbrock and Tiejun J. Xia, Verizon
  13. Low cost design and applications of optical amplifiers – Bruce Nyman, Princeton Lightwave, and Greg Cowle, JDSU
  14. Semiconductor optical amplifiers for metro and access networks – Leo Spiekman, Alphion and David Piehler, Fields and Waves
  15. Market trends for optical amplifiers – Daryl Innis, Ovum

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080960982
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749659
Paperback ISBN:
9780128102183

About the Editor

John Zyskind

Atul Srivastava

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.