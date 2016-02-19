Optical Waveguides
1st Edition
Description
Optical Waveguides describes waveguide phenomena in classical optical terms. This book discusses mode propagation by using equivalent plane waves, polarization, rays, and intensity distributions. Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the history of optical waveguides with emphasis on the earliest studies of dielectric guides. This text then explores the theoretical treatment of guided waves in planar dielectric waveguides in terms of the characteristic modes of these structures. Other chapters consider the interferometric description of the coupling of a uniform beam of light into a thin film through the mechanism of frustrated total reflection. This book discusses as well the properties of the modes of fiber optical waveguides. The final chapter deals with the general properties of the characteristic TE wave (modes) of a symmetric slab guide by direct solution of the homogeneous Maxwell equations. Students of optics and physics, as well as electronic, optical, and communications engineers, will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Historical Sketch
References
Chapter 2. Slab Waveguides
A. Waveguide Concepts and Terminology
B. Planar Waveguides: A Classical Approach to the Determination of the Modes
C. Characteristic TE Modes of the Planar Slab Waveguide
References
Chapter 3. Distributed Coupling in Slab Waveguides
A. Frustrated Total Reflection Filter and Planar Waveguides
B. Leaky Waves and the Concept of the Spatial Transient
C. Distributed Coupling between Parallel Planar Waveguides
D. Lateral Shifts of Light Beams on Transmission and Reflection at FTR Layers
Appendix
References
Chapter 4. Guided Waves along Circular Waveguides
A. Waves in Hollow, Perfectly Conducting Pipes
B. Guided Waves on Circular Dielectric Cylinders
C. Plane-Wave Decomposition of the Dielectric Waveguide Modes
D. Mode Combinations and the Continuous Mode Spectrum
E. Anisotropic Circular Dielectric Waveguide
References
Chapter 5. Waveguide Mode Launching
A. Early Optical Mode Launching Techniques
B. Mode Launching Using Spatial Filtering
References
Chapter 6. Near- and Far-Field Observation of Circular Waveguide Modes
A. Qualitative Description of Observed Mode Patterns
B. Radiation Patterns of Circular Waveguide Modes
C. Quantitative Mode Description in Optical Waveguides and Resonators
References
Chapter 7. Evanescent Surface Waves and Waveguide Interactions
A. Enhanced Transmission with Surface Waves
B. Distributed Coupling in Fiber-Waveguides
References
Appendix A. Noncircular Dielectric Waveguides
A. Introduction
B. Elliptical Dielectric Waveguides
C. Rectangular Dielectric Waveguides
D. Summary and Conclusions
References
Appendix B. Hollow Dielectric Waveguides
A. Introduction
B. Theory
C. Experiment
D. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155199