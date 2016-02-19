Optical Waveguides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123967602, 9780323155199

Optical Waveguides

1st Edition

Authors: N Kapany
eBook ISBN: 9780323155199
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optical Waveguides describes waveguide phenomena in classical optical terms. This book discusses mode propagation by using equivalent plane waves, polarization, rays, and intensity distributions. Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the history of optical waveguides with emphasis on the earliest studies of dielectric guides. This text then explores the theoretical treatment of guided waves in planar dielectric waveguides in terms of the characteristic modes of these structures. Other chapters consider the interferometric description of the coupling of a uniform beam of light into a thin film through the mechanism of frustrated total reflection. This book discusses as well the properties of the modes of fiber optical waveguides. The final chapter deals with the general properties of the characteristic TE wave (modes) of a symmetric slab guide by direct solution of the homogeneous Maxwell equations. Students of optics and physics, as well as electronic, optical, and communications engineers, will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Historical Sketch

References

Chapter 2. Slab Waveguides

A. Waveguide Concepts and Terminology

B. Planar Waveguides: A Classical Approach to the Determination of the Modes

C. Characteristic TE Modes of the Planar Slab Waveguide

References

Chapter 3. Distributed Coupling in Slab Waveguides

A. Frustrated Total Reflection Filter and Planar Waveguides

B. Leaky Waves and the Concept of the Spatial Transient

C. Distributed Coupling between Parallel Planar Waveguides

D. Lateral Shifts of Light Beams on Transmission and Reflection at FTR Layers

Appendix

References

Chapter 4. Guided Waves along Circular Waveguides

A. Waves in Hollow, Perfectly Conducting Pipes

B. Guided Waves on Circular Dielectric Cylinders

C. Plane-Wave Decomposition of the Dielectric Waveguide Modes

D. Mode Combinations and the Continuous Mode Spectrum

E. Anisotropic Circular Dielectric Waveguide

References

Chapter 5. Waveguide Mode Launching

A. Early Optical Mode Launching Techniques

B. Mode Launching Using Spatial Filtering

References

Chapter 6. Near- and Far-Field Observation of Circular Waveguide Modes

A. Qualitative Description of Observed Mode Patterns

B. Radiation Patterns of Circular Waveguide Modes

C. Quantitative Mode Description in Optical Waveguides and Resonators

References

Chapter 7. Evanescent Surface Waves and Waveguide Interactions

A. Enhanced Transmission with Surface Waves

B. Distributed Coupling in Fiber-Waveguides

References

Appendix A. Noncircular Dielectric Waveguides

A. Introduction

B. Elliptical Dielectric Waveguides

C. Rectangular Dielectric Waveguides

D. Summary and Conclusions

References

Appendix B. Hollow Dielectric Waveguides

A. Introduction

B. Theory

C. Experiment

D. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155199

About the Author

N Kapany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.