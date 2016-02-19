Optical System Design
1st Edition
Description
Optical System Design covers the basic knowledge of optics and the flow of light through an optical system. This book is organized into 16 chapters that deal with various components of an optical system, from light and images to spectroscopic apparatus. The book first discusses the simple components of an optical system, including its light, lens, oblique beams, and photochemical aspects. It then deals with the system’s projection, plane mirrors, prisms, magnifying instruments, and telescope. Other components considered are the surveying instruments, mirror imaging systems, photographic optics, and spectroscopic apparatus. This book is of value to undergraduate students with courses in geometrical optics and system design.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Optical Systems
I. Design and Production
II. Optical Materials
III. Lens Manufacture
2. Light and Images
I. The Nature of Light
II. The Law of Refraction
III. A Perfect Optical System
IV. Lens Aberrations
V. Fiber Optics
3. Ray-Tracing Procedures
I. Types of Rays
II. Graphical Ray Tracing
III. Meridional Ray Tracing
IV. Paraxial Rays
V. Curved Mirrors
VI. Magnification and the Lagrange Theorem
VII. The Fresnel Lens
4. The Gaussian Theory of Lenses
I. Introduction
II. The Four Cardinal Points
III. Conjugate Distance Relationships
IV. A Single Lens
V. Longitudinal Magnification
VI. The Scheimpflug Condition
VII. Focometry
VIII. Autofocus Mechanisms
5. Multilens Systems
I. Graphical Construction of an Image
II. Ray Tracing Through a System of Separated Thin Lenses
III. Two Thin Lenses with a Real Object and Real Image
IV. The Matrix Approach to Paraxial Rays
V. Cylindrical Lenses
6. Oblique Beams
I. Meridional Rays
II. The Iris and Pupils of a Lens
III. Paraxial Tracing of an Oblique Beam
7. The Photometry of Optical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Photometric Definitions
III. Photometric Properties of Plane Surfaces
IV. Photometric Measuring Instruments
V. The Flux Emitted by a Plane Source
VI. Illuminance Due to a Circular Source
VII. Illumination in an Optical Image
8. Projection Systems
I. A Self-Luminous Object
II. An Illuminated Object
III. Projection Screens
IV. Stereoscopic Projection
V. Contour Projectors
9. Plane Mirrors and Prisms
I. Right- and Left-Handed Images
II. Rotating Mirrors
III. Multiple Mirror Systems
IV. Reflecting Prisms
V. Image Rotators
VI. Prismatic Image Erectors
10. The Eye as an Optical Instrument
I. Dimensions
II. The Properties of Vision
III. Spectacle Lenses
IV. Stereoscopic Vision
11. Magnifying Instruments
I. The Simple Magnifier
II. The Compound Microscope
III. Abbe Theory of Microscope Vision
IV. Microscopy of Transparent Objects
12. The Telescope
I. Fundamental Properties
II. Eyepieces
III. Erecting Telescopes
IV. Other Types of Telescopes
V. Astronomical Telescopes
13. Surveying Instruments
I. Classes of Surveying Instruments
II. Rangefinders
III. An Axicon
14. Mirror Imaging Systems
I. Single-Mirror Systems
II. Two-Mirror Systems
III. Coma Correction
IV. Obstruction
15. Photographic Optics
I. Perspective Effects in Photography
II. Focusing on a Near Object
III. Depth of Focus and Depth of Field
IV. The Theory of Tilted Planes
V. Special Purpose Lenses
VI. Types of Zoom Lenses
VII. Specifying a Photographic Objective
VIII. Panoramic or Slit Cameras
IX. Motion-Picture Systems
16. Spectroscopic Apparatus
I. Dispersing Prisms
II. Diffraction Gratings
Index
No. of pages: 332
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st November 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141109
Rudolf Kingslake
University of Rochester, NY, USA