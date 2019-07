Optical Signal Processing is a collection of synopses of the works of many experts in the different fields of optical signal processing. The book also includes systems or algorithms that have been successfully tried and used.

The monograph is divided into seven parts. Part I discusses color image processing and white-light Fourier transformations, while Part II covers topics related to pattern recognition such as optical feature extraction and unconventional correlators. Part III deals with temporal signal processing and its related optical architectures, acoustooptic synthetic aperture radar processors, and acoustooptic signal processors. Part IV tackles nonlinear optical processors and waveguide devices. Part V discusses optical and tomographic transformation. Part VI deals with optical numeric processing, optical linear algebra processors, and related algorithm and software. Part VII talks about devices and components and their applications such as fiber-optic delay-line signal processors and spatial light modulators.

The text is recommended for engineers and scientists in the field of optical signal processing, especially those who would like to know more of its advancements.