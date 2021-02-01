Optical Properties of Phosphate and Pyrophosphate Compounds

Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds covers the basic knowledge of pyrophosphates and phosphate-based phosphors including the fundamentals, materials composition, synthesis methods, characterization methods, and applications in optical devices and technologies. The authors have included information about the development of the shape and size of the material and the essential characterization techniques for key applications. It includes all the necessary information about single and mixed cations pyrophosphate compounds and phosphate compounds that have been used in the past few years.

Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds is suitable for researchers working in the disciplines of materials science and engineering, materials chemistry, and physics. It may also be applicable for engineers and chemists working in the field of R&D for solid state lighting.