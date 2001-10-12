Optical Networks
2nd Edition
A Practical Perspective
Table of Contents
Foreword Foreword to the First Edition Preface 1 Introduction to Optical Networks
I Technology
2 Propagation of Signals in Optical Fiber 3 Components 4 Modulation and Demodulation 5 Transmission System Engineering
II Networks
6 Client Layers of the Optical Layer 7 WDM Network Elements 8 WDM Network Design 9 ControlandManagement 10 NetworkSurvivability 11 Access Networks 12 Photonic Packet Switching 13 Deployment Considerations
A Acronyms B Symbols and Parameters C Standards D Wave Equations E Pulse Propagation in Optical Fiber F Nonlinear Polarization G Multilayer Thin-Film Filters H Random Variables and Processes I Receiver Noise Statistics Bibliography Index
Description
This fully updated and expanded second edition of Optical Networks: A Practical Perspective succeeds the first as the authoritative source for information on optical networking technologies and techniques. Written by two of the field's most respected individuals, it covers componentry and transmission in detail but also emphasizes the practical networking issues that affect organizations as they evaluate, deploy, or develop optical solutions.
This book captures all the hard-to-find information on architecture, control and management, and other communications topics that will affect you every step of the way-from planning to decision-making to implementation to ongoing maintenance. If your goal is to thoroughly understand practical optical networks, this book should be your first and foremost resource.
Key Features
- Focuses on practical, networking-specific issues: everything you need to know to implement currently available optical solutions.
- Provides the transmission and component details you need to understand and assess competing technologies.
- Offers updated and expanded coverage of propagation, lasers and optical switching technology, network design, transmission design, IP over WDM, wavelength routing, optical standards, and more.
Readership
network engineers, designers, planners, architects, and managers, project and product managers, and graduate level computer science or electrical engineering students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 831
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 12th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558606555
Reviews
"This book is not only thorough in covering the physics and the applications of optical communications, but it discusses the relevance of technology to the emerging intelligent optical networking revolution. This should be mandatory reading for every professional in our business."—Desh Deshpande, Chairman, Sycamore Networks, Inc.
"This edition of Optical Networks will greatly aid everyone in the business of creating change and help them understand the science behind and the applications of an optical world."—Mike Perusse, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Qwest
"Rajiv Ramaswami is the industry's best teacher on optical technology, and this book is the most lucid, scholarly, and enlightening guide to wavelength division multiplexing published to date."—George Gilder, Editor, Gilder Technology Report and author of Telecosm
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rajiv Ramaswami Author
Rajiv Ramaswami worked on optical networks for fifteen years from research to commercial deployment and is currently a vice president at Cisco. He is an IEEE Fellow, a Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Madras, and received a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nortel Networks
Kumar Sivarajan Author
Kumar N. Sivarajan worked on optical, wireless and telecommunication networks for ten years in academia and research labs before cofounding the optical networking company, Tejas Networks, Bangalore, in 2000. He has a B.Tech. degree from IIT Madras and a Ph.D. from Caltech, Pasadena.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tejas Networks