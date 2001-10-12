Optical Networks - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781558606555, 9780080513218

Optical Networks

2nd Edition

A Practical Perspective

Authors: Rajiv Ramaswami Kumar Sivarajan
eBook ISBN: 9780080513218
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558606555
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th October 2001
Page Count: 831
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10800.00
9180.00
86.95
73.91
69.99
59.49
115.00
97.75
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword Foreword to the First Edition Preface 1 Introduction to Optical Networks

I Technology

2 Propagation of Signals in Optical Fiber 3 Components 4 Modulation and Demodulation 5 Transmission System Engineering

II Networks

6 Client Layers of the Optical Layer 7 WDM Network Elements 8 WDM Network Design 9 ControlandManagement 10 NetworkSurvivability 11 Access Networks 12 Photonic Packet Switching 13 Deployment Considerations

A Acronyms B Symbols and Parameters C Standards D Wave Equations E Pulse Propagation in Optical Fiber F Nonlinear Polarization G Multilayer Thin-Film Filters H Random Variables and Processes I Receiver Noise Statistics Bibliography Index

Description

This fully updated and expanded second edition of Optical Networks: A Practical Perspective succeeds the first as the authoritative source for information on optical networking technologies and techniques. Written by two of the field's most respected individuals, it covers componentry and transmission in detail but also emphasizes the practical networking issues that affect organizations as they evaluate, deploy, or develop optical solutions.

This book captures all the hard-to-find information on architecture, control and management, and other communications topics that will affect you every step of the way-from planning to decision-making to implementation to ongoing maintenance. If your goal is to thoroughly understand practical optical networks, this book should be your first and foremost resource.

Key Features

  • Focuses on practical, networking-specific issues: everything you need to know to implement currently available optical solutions.
  • Provides the transmission and component details you need to understand and assess competing technologies.
  • Offers updated and expanded coverage of propagation, lasers and optical switching technology, network design, transmission design, IP over WDM, wavelength routing, optical standards, and more.

Readership

network engineers, designers, planners, architects, and managers, project and product managers, and graduate level computer science or electrical engineering students

Details

No. of pages:
831
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080513218
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558606555

Reviews

"This book is not only thorough in covering the physics and the applications of optical communications, but it discusses the relevance of technology to the emerging intelligent optical networking revolution. This should be mandatory reading for every professional in our business."—Desh Deshpande, Chairman, Sycamore Networks, Inc.

"This edition of Optical Networks will greatly aid everyone in the business of creating change and help them understand the science behind and the applications of an optical world."—Mike Perusse, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology, Qwest

"Rajiv Ramaswami is the industry's best teacher on optical technology, and this book is the most lucid, scholarly, and enlightening guide to wavelength division multiplexing published to date."—George Gilder, Editor, Gilder Technology Report and author of Telecosm

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Rajiv Ramaswami Author

Rajiv Ramaswami worked on optical networks for fifteen years from research to commercial deployment and is currently a vice president at Cisco. He is an IEEE Fellow, a Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Madras, and received a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nortel Networks

Kumar Sivarajan Author

Kumar N. Sivarajan worked on optical, wireless and telecommunication networks for ten years in academia and research labs before cofounding the optical networking company, Tejas Networks, Bangalore, in 2000. He has a B.Tech. degree from IIT Madras and a Ph.D. from Caltech, Pasadena.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tejas Networks

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.