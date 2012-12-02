Optical Microscopy
1st Edition
Emerging Methods and Applications
Description
Optical Microscopy: Emerging Methods and Applications covers recent technical advances and new approaches to monitoring and altering cell physiology, examining membrane cytoarchitecture, observing multiple cellular activities and intact organ physiology, plus confocal imaging of live cell function, lifetime imaging, and automated clinical imaging cytometry. The book provides the reader with a synopsis of the most recent technical developments in optical microscopy as applied to scientific research. Each chapter introduces new methods by describing how these overcome limitations inherent in previous techniques. Software, hardware, and other equipment concerns are covered. Additionally, the book reviews current applications in order to stimulate future developments in optical microscopy, encouraging novel uses and new technical advances
Key Features
- Caged compounds, fluorescence ratio imaging, and CCD video cameras
- Simultaneous multiple detection and real-time fluorescence microscopy
- Simultaneous DIC and quantitative LLF video imaging
- Total internal reflectance, time-resolved, and automated fluorescence microscopy
- Laser-scanning confocal microscopy
- Imaging for calcium measurements, membranes, glycoproteins, living cells, and cancer cells
Readership
Graduate students, technicians, teachers and researchers in cell and developmental biology, neuroscience, biophysics, materials science, molecular biology, protein chemistry, cytology, toxicology, physiology and pathology
Table of Contents
M. Peonie, New Fluorescent Probes of Cell Function. J.P.Y. Kao and S.R. Adams, Photosensitive Caged Compounds: Design, Properties, And Biological Applications. G.R. Bright, Fluorescence Ratio Imaging: Errors and Artifacts. R.J. Bookman and F.T. Horrigan, Sampling Characteristics of Ccd Video Cameras. C.S. Chew and M. Ljungstrom, Measurement and Manipulation of Oscillations in Cytoplasmic Calcium. S.J. Morris, Simultaneous Multiple Detection of Fluorescent Molecules: Rapid Kinetic Imagin of Calcium and Ph in Living Cells. E. Niggli, R.W. Hadley, M.S. Kirby, And W.J. Lederer, Real-Time Fluorescence Imaging, Photolysis of Caged Compounds, And Whole-Cell Patch Clamping. J.K. Foskett, Simultaneous Differential Interference Contrase and Quantitative Low-Light Fluorescence Video Imaging of Cell Function. W. Rodgers and M. Glaser, Fluorescence Microscopic Imaging of Membrane Domains. M.P. Sheetz and E.L. Elson, Measurement of Membrance Glycoprotein Movement By Single Particle Tracking. L.K. Tamm, Total Internal Reflectance Fluorescence Microscopy. J.J. Lemasters, E. Chacon, G. Zahrebelski, J.M. Reece, And A.-L. Nieminen, Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopy of Living Cells. R.S. Mccuskey, Intravital Microscopy. E. Gratton and M.J. Vandeven, Time-Resolved Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging. S.J. Lockett, M. Siadat-Pajouh, K. Jacobson, And B. Herman, Automated Fluorescence Image Cytometry as Applied to the Diagnosis and Understanding of Cervical Cancer. Chapter References. Index.4
Details
- No. of pages:
- 441
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571393
About the Editor
Brian Herman
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratories of Cell Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.
John Lemasters
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratories of Cell Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.