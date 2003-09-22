Optical Interferometry, 2e

Chapter 1 Optical interferometry: its development

1.1 The wave theory of light 1.2 Michelson"s experiment 1.3 Measurement of the metre 1.4 Coherence 1.5 Interference filters 1.6 Interference spectroscopy 1.7 The development of the laser 1.8 Electronic techniques 1.9 Heterodyne techniques 1.10 Holographic interferometry 1.11 Speckle interferrometry 1.12 Stellar interferometry 1.13 Relativity and gravitational waves 1.14 Fiber interferometers 1.15 Nonlinear interferometers 1.16 Quantum effects 1.17 Future directions

Chapter 2 Two-beam interference

2.1 Complex representation of light waves 2.2 Interference of two monochromatic waves 2.3 Wavefront division 2.4 Amplitude division 2.4.1Interference in a plane-parallel plate 2.4.2Fizeau fringes 2.4.3Interference in a thin film 2.5 Localization of fringes 2.5.1Nonlocalized fringes 2.5.2Localized fringes 2.5.3Fringes in a plane-parallel plate 2.5.4Fringes in a thin film 2.6 Two-beam interferometers 2.7 The Michelson interferometer 2.7.1Nonlocalized fringes 2.7.2Fringes of equal inclination 2.7.3Fringes of equal thickness 2.8 The Mach-Zehnder interferometer 2.9 The Sagnac interferometer 2.10 Interference with white light 2.11Channeled spectra 2.12 Achromatic fringes 2.13 Interferential color photography

Chapter 3 Coherence

3.1 Quasi-monochromatic light 3.2 Waves and wave groups 3.3 Phase velocity and group velocity 3.4 The mutual coherence function 3.5 Spatial coherence 3.6 Temporal coherence 3.7 Coherence time and coherence length 3.8 Combined spatial and temporal effects 3.9 Application to a two-beam interferometer 3.10 Source-size effects 3.11 Spectral bandwidth effects 3.12 Spectral coherence 3.13 Polarization effects

Chapter 4 Multiple-beam interference

4.1 Fringes in a plane-parallel plate 4.2 Fringes by reflection 4.3 Fringes in a thin film: fringes of equal thickness 4.4 Fringes of equal chromatic order 4.5 Fringes of superposition 4.6 Three-beam fringes 4.7 Double-passed fringes

Chapter 5 The laser as a light source

5.1 Gas lasers 5.2 Laser modes 5.2.1Modes of a confocal resonator 5.2.2Generalized spherical resonator 5.2.3Longitudinal modes 5.2.4Single-frequency operation 5.3 Comparison of laser frequencies 5.4 Frequency stabilization 5.4.1Polarization stabilized laser 5.4.2Stabilized transverse Zeeman laser 5.4.3Stabilization on the Lamb dip 5.4.4Stabilization by saturated absorption 5.4.5Stabilization by saturated fluorescence 5.5 Semiconductor lasers 5.6 Ruby and Nd:YAG lasers 5.7 Dye lasers 5.8 Laser beams

Chapter 6 Electronic techniques

6.1 Photoelectric setting methods 6.2 Fringe counting 6.3 Heterodyne interferometry 6.4 Computer-aided fringe analysis 6.4.1Fourier transform techniques 6.5 Phase-shifting interferometry 6.5.1Error-correcting algorithms 6.6 Techniques of phase shifting 6.6.1Frequency shifting 6.6.2Polarization techniques

Chapter 7 Measurements of length

7.1 Line standards 7.2 End standards 7.3 The integral interference order 7.4 Exact fractions 7.5 The refractive index of air 7.6 The international prototype metre 7.7 The 86Kr standard 7.8 Frequency measurements 7.9 The definition of the metre 7.10 Length measurements with lasers 7.10.1Two-wavelength interferometry 7.10.2Frequency-modulation interferometry 7.11 Changes in length

Chapter 8 Optical testing

8.1 The Fizeau interferometer 8.2 The Twyman-Green interferometer 8.3 Unequal-path interferometers 8.4 Phase unwrapping 8.5 Analysis of wavefront aberrations 8.5.1Zernike polynomials 8.5.2Wavefront fitting 8.6 Shearing interferometers 8.6.1Lateral shearing interferometers 8.6.2Interpretation of interferograms 8.6.3Rotational and radial shearing 8.7 Grating interferometers 8.8 The scatter-plate interferometer 8.9 The point-diffraction interferometer 8.10 Computerized test methods 8.10.1Absolute tests for flatness 8.10.2Small-scale irregularities 8.10.3Sources of error 8.10.4Subaperture testing 8.10.5Testing aspheric surfaces 8.10.6Computer-generated holograms 8.11 Testing of rough surfaces 8.12 The optical transfer function

Chapter 9 Interference microscopy

9.1 The Mirau interferometer 9.2 Common-path interference microscopes 9.3 Polarization interferometers 9.3.1Lateral shear 9.3.2Radial shear 9.4 The Nomarski interferometer 9.5 Electronic phase measurements 9.5.1Phase-shifting techniques 9.6 Surface profiling with white light 9.6.1Achromatic phase-shifting 9.6.2Spectrally resolved interferometry

Chapter 10 Interferometric sensors

10.1 Rotation sensing 10.1.1Ring lasers 10.1.2Ring interferometers 10.2 Laser-feedback interferometers 10.2.1Diode-laser interferometers 10.3 Fiber interferometers 10.4 Multiplexed fiber-optic sensors 10.5 Doppler interferometry 10.5.1Laser-Doppler velocimetry 10.5.2Measurements of surface velocities 10.6 Vibration measurements 10.7 Magnetic fields 10.8 Adaptive optical systems

Chapter 11 Interference spectroscopy

11.1 Etendue of an interferometer 11.2 The Fabry-Perot interferometer 11.3 The scanning Fabry-Perot interferometer 11.4 The spherical-mirror Fabry-Perot interferometer 11.5 The multiple Fabry-Perot interferometer 11.6 The multiple-pass Fabry-Perot interferometer 11.7 Holographic filters 11.8 Birefringent filters 11.9 Wavelength meters 11.9.1Dynamic wavelength meters 11.9.2Static wavelength meters 11.10 Heterodyne techniques 11.11 Measurements of laser linewidths

Chapter 12 Fourier-transform spectroscopy

12.1 The etendue and multiplex advantages 12.2 Theory 12.3 Resolution and apodization 12.4 Sampling 12.5 Effect of source and detector size 12.6 Field widening 12.7 Phase correction 12.8 Noise 12.9 Pre-filtering 12.10 Interferometers for Fourier-transform spectroscopy 12.11 Computation of the spectrum 12.12 Applications

Chapter 13 Nonlinear interferometers

13.1 Interferometry with pulsed lasers 13.2 Second-harmonic interferometers 13.2.1Critical phase matching 13.3 Phase-conjugate interferometers 13.3.1Phase-conjugating mirrors 13.4 Interferometers using active elements 13.5 Photorefractive oscillators 13.6 Measurements of nonlinear susceptibilities

Chapter 14 Stellar interferometry

14.1 Michelson"s stellar interferometer 14.2 The intensity interferometer 14.3 Heterodyne stellar interferometry 14.3.1Large heterodyne interferometer 14.4 Long-baseline interferometers 14.5 Stellar speckle interferometry 14.6 Telescope arrays

Chapter 15 Space-time and gravitation

15.1 The Michelson-Morley experiment 15.2 Gravitational waves 15.3 Gravitational-wave detectors 15.4 LIGO 15.5 The standard quantum limit 15.6 Squeezed states of light 15.7 Interferometry below the SQL

Chapter 16 Single-photon interferometry

16.1 Interferometry at the "single-photon" level 16.2 Interference - the quantum picture 16.3 Sources of nonclassical light 16.3.1Parametric down-conversion 16.4 The beam splitter 16.5 Interference with single-photon states 16.6 The geometric phase 16.6.1Observations at the "single-photon" level 16.6.2Observations with single-photon states 16.7 Interference with independent sources 16.7.1Observations at the "single-photon" level 16.7.2Observations in the time domain 16.8 Superposition states

Chapter 17 Fourth-order interference

17.1 Nonclassical fourth-order interference 17.2 Interference in separated interferometers 17.3 The geometric phase

Chapter 18 Two-photon interferometry

18.1 Interferometric tests of Bell"s inequality 18.2 Tests using unbalanced interferometers 18.3 Two-photon interference 18.4 The quantum eraser 18.5 Single-photon tunneling 18.5.1Dispersion cancellation 18.5.2Measurements of tunneling time 18.6 Conclusions

Appendix A Two-dimensional linear systems

A.1 The Fourier transform A.2 Convolution and correlation A.3 The Dirac delta function A.4 Random functions Appendix B The Fresnel-Kirchhoff integral

Appendix C Reflection and transmission at a surface

C.1 The Fresnel transform C.2 The Stokes relations

Appendix D The Jones calculus

Appendix E The geometric phase

E.1 The Poincare sphere E.2 The Pancharatnam phase

Appendix F Holography

F.1 The off-axis hologram F.2 Volume holograms F.3 Computer-generated holograms

Appendix G Speckle

G.1 Speckle statistics G.2 Second-order statistics G.3 Image speckle G.4 Young"s fringes G.5 Addition of speckle patterns

