Optical Instruments Pt II

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume V: Optical Instruments, Part II covers the principles and mode of operation of various optical instruments. This book contains 11 chapters that complete the series of 50 chapters, which provide information on many aspects of applied optics. The opening chapters of this book deal with the principles and properties of dispersing prisms and diffraction gratings. The subsequent chapters describe the principles and polarizing properties of spectrographs, monochromators, and spectrophotometers. Other chapters are devoted to the mode of operation and properties of other optical instruments, such as colorimeters, astronomical telescopes, and military, surveying, tracking, and medical optical instruments. The final chapters examine the fundamentals and applications of ophthalmic instruments and motion picture equipment. This text will be of value to optical scientists, engineers, and researchers.