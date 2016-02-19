Optical Instruments Pt II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124086050, 9780323152235

Optical Instruments Pt II

1st Edition

Editors: Rudolf Kingslake
eBook ISBN: 9780323152235
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 398
Description

Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume V: Optical Instruments, Part II covers the principles and mode of operation of various optical instruments. This book contains 11 chapters that complete the series of 50 chapters, which provide information on many aspects of applied optics. The opening chapters of this book deal with the principles and properties of dispersing prisms and diffraction gratings. The subsequent chapters describe the principles and polarizing properties of spectrographs, monochromators, and spectrophotometers. Other chapters are devoted to the mode of operation and properties of other optical instruments, such as colorimeters, astronomical telescopes, and military, surveying, tracking, and medical optical instruments. The final chapters examine the fundamentals and applications of ophthalmic instruments and motion picture equipment. This text will be of value to optical scientists, engineers, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume V

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Dispersing Prisms

I. Introduction

II. The Geometry of a Prism

III. The Dispersion of a Prism

IV. The Resolving Power of a Prism Spectroscope

V. Curvature of Spectrum Lines

VI. Achromatic and Direct-Vision Prisms

Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Grating Ruling

IV. Replication

V. Grating Testing

VI. Gratings for Special Purposes

VII. Gratings Generated without a Ruling Engine

Chapter 3 Spectrographs and Monochromators

I. Introduction

II. Prism Spectrographs

III. Plane Grating Spectrographs

IV. Concave Grating Spectrographs

V. Problems Associated with the Spectrograph

VI. Monochromators

VII. Double Monochromators

VIII. Time-Resolved Spectroscopy

Chapter 4 Spectrophotometers

I. Introduction

II. Dispersive and Nondispersive Systems

III. Optical, Electrical, and Mechanical Systems

IV. Scanning

V. Output Data and Recording

IV. Performance

Chapter 5 Colorimeters

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Color Measurement

III. Visual Colorimeters

IV. Photoelectric Tristimulus Colorimeters

V. Specialized Colorimeters

VI. Color Temperature Meters

General References

Chapter 6 Astronomical Telescopes

I. General Specifications

II. Optical Configurations

III. Optical Components

IV. System Design Choices

V. Telescope Mountings

VI. Equatorial Telescope Design

VII. Coronagraphs

Chapter 7 Military Optical Instruments

I. Introduction

II. Representative Examples

III. Range Finders

General References

Chapter 8 Surveying and Tracking Instruments

I. Definitions

II. Measurements

III. Instruments for Linear Measurements

IV. Instruments for Angular Measurements

V. Tracking Systems

General References

Chapter 9 Medical Optical Instruments

Introduction

I. Historical Notes

II. Optical Theory of Medical Instruments

III. The Flexible-Lens Gastroscope

IV. The Advent of Fiber-Optic Systems

V. The Esophagoscope

VI. The Cystoscope

VII. Fluorescence Endoscopy

VIII. Bronchoscopes

IX. Miscellaneous Endoscopes

X. Endoscopic Photography

XI. Television

XII. Photofluorography

Chapter 10 Opthalmic Instruments

I. Introduction

II. Examination of Eye Tissues

III. Determination of Optical Constants of the Eye

IV. Testing Visual Functions

V. Treatment

VI. Auxiliary Instruments

General References

Chapter 11 Motion Picture Equipment

I. General Discussion

II. Motion Picture Cameras

III. Sound Recording

IV. Motion Picture Printers

V. Film Processing Machines

VI. The Projection of Motion Pictures

Author Index

Subject Index

Cumulative Index, Volumes I-V

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152235

About the Editor

Rudolf Kingslake

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

