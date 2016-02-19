Optical Instruments Pt II
1st Edition
Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, Volume V: Optical Instruments, Part II covers the principles and mode of operation of various optical instruments. This book contains 11 chapters that complete the series of 50 chapters, which provide information on many aspects of applied optics. The opening chapters of this book deal with the principles and properties of dispersing prisms and diffraction gratings. The subsequent chapters describe the principles and polarizing properties of spectrographs, monochromators, and spectrophotometers. Other chapters are devoted to the mode of operation and properties of other optical instruments, such as colorimeters, astronomical telescopes, and military, surveying, tracking, and medical optical instruments. The final chapters examine the fundamentals and applications of ophthalmic instruments and motion picture equipment. This text will be of value to optical scientists, engineers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume V
Chapter 1 Dispersing Prisms
I. Introduction
II. The Geometry of a Prism
III. The Dispersion of a Prism
IV. The Resolving Power of a Prism Spectroscope
V. Curvature of Spectrum Lines
VI. Achromatic and Direct-Vision Prisms
Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Grating Ruling
IV. Replication
V. Grating Testing
VI. Gratings for Special Purposes
VII. Gratings Generated without a Ruling Engine
Chapter 3 Spectrographs and Monochromators
I. Introduction
II. Prism Spectrographs
III. Plane Grating Spectrographs
IV. Concave Grating Spectrographs
V. Problems Associated with the Spectrograph
VI. Monochromators
VII. Double Monochromators
VIII. Time-Resolved Spectroscopy
Chapter 4 Spectrophotometers
I. Introduction
II. Dispersive and Nondispersive Systems
III. Optical, Electrical, and Mechanical Systems
IV. Scanning
V. Output Data and Recording
IV. Performance
Chapter 5 Colorimeters
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Color Measurement
III. Visual Colorimeters
IV. Photoelectric Tristimulus Colorimeters
V. Specialized Colorimeters
VI. Color Temperature Meters
General References
Chapter 6 Astronomical Telescopes
I. General Specifications
II. Optical Configurations
III. Optical Components
IV. System Design Choices
V. Telescope Mountings
VI. Equatorial Telescope Design
VII. Coronagraphs
Chapter 7 Military Optical Instruments
I. Introduction
II. Representative Examples
III. Range Finders
General References
Chapter 8 Surveying and Tracking Instruments
I. Definitions
II. Measurements
III. Instruments for Linear Measurements
IV. Instruments for Angular Measurements
V. Tracking Systems
General References
Chapter 9 Medical Optical Instruments
Introduction
I. Historical Notes
II. Optical Theory of Medical Instruments
III. The Flexible-Lens Gastroscope
IV. The Advent of Fiber-Optic Systems
V. The Esophagoscope
VI. The Cystoscope
VII. Fluorescence Endoscopy
VIII. Bronchoscopes
IX. Miscellaneous Endoscopes
X. Endoscopic Photography
XI. Television
XII. Photofluorography
Chapter 10 Opthalmic Instruments
I. Introduction
II. Examination of Eye Tissues
III. Determination of Optical Constants of the Eye
IV. Testing Visual Functions
V. Treatment
VI. Auxiliary Instruments
General References
Chapter 11 Motion Picture Equipment
I. General Discussion
II. Motion Picture Cameras
III. Sound Recording
IV. Motion Picture Printers
V. Film Processing Machines
VI. The Projection of Motion Pictures
Author Index
Subject Index
Cumulative Index, Volumes I-V
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152235
Rudolf Kingslake
University of Rochester, NY, USA