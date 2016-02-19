Optical Fibres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080305776, 9781483190662

Optical Fibres, Volume 5

1st Edition

EPO Applied Technology Series

Authors: J. Geisler G. Beaven J. P. Boutruche
eBook ISBN: 9781483190662
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 650
Table of Contents


﻿Part One: Making Optical Fibers

Chapter I: Manufacture of Optical Fibers

Section A: Production of Preforms

Section B: Drawing of Optical Fibers

Section C: Post-Treatment of Optical Fibers

Chapter II. Materials Used in the Production of Optical Fibers

Section A: Doped Silica Fibers

Section B: Oxide Glasses Containing No Silica

Section C: Multicomponent Glasses

Section D: Non-Oxide Glass

Part Two: Connectors, Terminals, Branches

Chapter I: The Background to Connector Design

1. Introduction

2. Criteria and Problems

3. Kinds of Energy Loss

4. Kinds of Connector: Splices, Demountable

Chapter II: Fibre End Preparation

1. Removing Protective Layers

2. Mechanical Stripping

3. Chemical Stripping or Non-Mechanical Stripping

4. Cleaving or Cutting an Optical Fibre

Chapter III: Splices (Permanent Connections)

1. Fusion Splices

2. Alignment of Fibre Ends Before Splicing

3. Reinforcement of Splice Joints

4. Mechanical Splices

5. Splice Boxes and Surplus Fibre Storage

Chapter IV: Ferrule Type Demountable Connectors

1. Ferrule Fitting

2. Connecting a Pair of Ferrules

3. Connecting a Plurality of Pairs of Ferrules

Chapter V: Connectors Using Guide Surfaces

1. Alignment by Grooves

2. Alignment by Rods

3. Alignment by Balls

4. Alignment by Precision Bore of Tube

Chapter VI: Expanded Beam Connectors

Chapter VII: Simple Multiport Couplers

1. Introduction

2. "T"-Couplers and Duplex Couplers

3. "Y"-Couplers

4. Three or Four Port Couplers Using Reflective Surfaces

5. Directional Couplers Using Lateral Coupling of Fibers

6. Coupling Light Through a Fibre Bend or Loop

7. Star Couplers

Chapter VIII: Multiplexers, Demultiplexers

1. Introduction

2. Using Prisms

3. Using Wavelength Selective Filters

4. Using Diffraction Gratings

Part Three: Optical Fibre Transmission

Chapter I: Optical Fibre Transmission

1. Fibre Propagation

2. Modulation and Multiplexing

3. Transmission Systems

Chapter II: Transmitters for Optical Fibers

1. The LED as an Optical Source

2. The Laser as an Optical Source

3. A General Comparison Between LEDs and Lasers

4. The Multiplexing Diode

5. The Driver

6. Optical Transmitter Linearization

7. Optical Transmitter Temperature Stabilization

8. Reducing some Laser Impairments

9. Improving the Reliability of the Transmitter

11. Optical Taps and Feedback Signals

Chapter III: Optical Fibre Receivers

1. Direct Detection (Baseband or Incoherent Detection)

2. Optical Demodulation

3. Optical Fibre Detector/Preamp Realizations

4. Full Fibre-Optic Receiver Realization

5. The Automatic Gain Control

6. DC Coupling or AC Coupling

7. Improving the Dynamic Range

8. Improving the Reliability of the Receiver

Chapter IV: Optical Receivers

1. Purely Optical Repeaters

2. Demodulating Optical Repeaters

3. Repeater Remote Powering

Chapter V: Optical Tranceivers

1. Introduction

2. Wavelength Division Duplex

3. The Division Duplex (Half Duplex)

4. Polarization Duplex

5. Compensating Arrangements

6. Retroreflection

List of Cited Patent Documents

List of Patentees

Subject Index

Description

Optical Fibers covers numerous research works on the significant advances in optical fibers, with particular emphasis on their application.

This text is composed of three parts encompassing 15 chapters. The first part deals with the manufacture of optical fibers and the materials used in their production. The second part describes optical-fiber connectors, terminals and branches. The third part is concerned with the major optoelectronic components encountered in optical-communication systems.

This book will be of value to research scientists, engineers, and patent workers.

Details

650
650
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190662

