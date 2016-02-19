Optical Fibres, Volume 5

Optical Fibers covers numerous research works on the significant advances in optical fibers, with particular emphasis on their application.

This text is composed of three parts encompassing 15 chapters. The first part deals with the manufacture of optical fibers and the materials used in their production. The second part describes optical-fiber connectors, terminals and branches. The third part is concerned with the major optoelectronic components encountered in optical-communication systems.

This book will be of value to research scientists, engineers, and patent workers.