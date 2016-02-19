Optical Fibres, Volume 5
1st Edition
EPO Applied Technology Series
Authors: J. Geisler G. Beaven J. P. Boutruche
eBook ISBN: 9781483190662
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 650
Table of Contents
Part One: Making Optical Fibers
Chapter I: Manufacture of Optical Fibers
Section A: Production of Preforms
Section B: Drawing of Optical Fibers
Section C: Post-Treatment of Optical Fibers
Chapter II. Materials Used in the Production of Optical Fibers
Section A: Doped Silica Fibers
Section B: Oxide Glasses Containing No Silica
Section C: Multicomponent Glasses
Section D: Non-Oxide Glass
Part Two: Connectors, Terminals, Branches
Chapter I: The Background to Connector Design
1. Introduction
2. Criteria and Problems
3. Kinds of Energy Loss
4. Kinds of Connector: Splices, Demountable
Chapter II: Fibre End Preparation
1. Removing Protective Layers
2. Mechanical Stripping
3. Chemical Stripping or Non-Mechanical Stripping
4. Cleaving or Cutting an Optical Fibre
Chapter III: Splices (Permanent Connections)
1. Fusion Splices
2. Alignment of Fibre Ends Before Splicing
3. Reinforcement of Splice Joints
4. Mechanical Splices
5. Splice Boxes and Surplus Fibre Storage
Chapter IV: Ferrule Type Demountable Connectors
1. Ferrule Fitting
2. Connecting a Pair of Ferrules
3. Connecting a Plurality of Pairs of Ferrules
Chapter V: Connectors Using Guide Surfaces
1. Alignment by Grooves
2. Alignment by Rods
3. Alignment by Balls
4. Alignment by Precision Bore of Tube
Chapter VI: Expanded Beam Connectors
Chapter VII: Simple Multiport Couplers
1. Introduction
2. "T"-Couplers and Duplex Couplers
3. "Y"-Couplers
4. Three or Four Port Couplers Using Reflective Surfaces
5. Directional Couplers Using Lateral Coupling of Fibers
6. Coupling Light Through a Fibre Bend or Loop
7. Star Couplers
Chapter VIII: Multiplexers, Demultiplexers
1. Introduction
2. Using Prisms
3. Using Wavelength Selective Filters
4. Using Diffraction Gratings
Part Three: Optical Fibre Transmission
Chapter I: Optical Fibre Transmission
1. Fibre Propagation
2. Modulation and Multiplexing
3. Transmission Systems
Chapter II: Transmitters for Optical Fibers
1. The LED as an Optical Source
2. The Laser as an Optical Source
3. A General Comparison Between LEDs and Lasers
4. The Multiplexing Diode
5. The Driver
6. Optical Transmitter Linearization
7. Optical Transmitter Temperature Stabilization
8. Reducing some Laser Impairments
9. Improving the Reliability of the Transmitter
11. Optical Taps and Feedback Signals
Chapter III: Optical Fibre Receivers
1. Direct Detection (Baseband or Incoherent Detection)
2. Optical Demodulation
3. Optical Fibre Detector/Preamp Realizations
4. Full Fibre-Optic Receiver Realization
5. The Automatic Gain Control
6. DC Coupling or AC Coupling
7. Improving the Dynamic Range
8. Improving the Reliability of the Receiver
Chapter IV: Optical Receivers
1. Purely Optical Repeaters
2. Demodulating Optical Repeaters
3. Repeater Remote Powering
Chapter V: Optical Tranceivers
1. Introduction
2. Wavelength Division Duplex
3. The Division Duplex (Half Duplex)
4. Polarization Duplex
5. Compensating Arrangements
6. Retroreflection
List of Cited Patent Documents
List of Patentees
Subject Index
Description
Optical Fibers covers numerous research works on the significant advances in optical fibers, with particular emphasis on their application.
This text is composed of three parts encompassing 15 chapters. The first part deals with the manufacture of optical fibers and the materials used in their production. The second part describes optical-fiber connectors, terminals and branches. The third part is concerned with the major optoelectronic components encountered in optical-communication systems.
This book will be of value to research scientists, engineers, and patent workers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190662
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. Geisler Author
G. Beaven Author
J. P. Boutruche Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.