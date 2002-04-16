Optical Biosensors: Present & Future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509741, 9780080524085

Optical Biosensors: Present & Future

1st Edition

Authors: Frances Ligler Chris Taitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080524085
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509741
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2002
Page Count: 616
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
400.00
340.00
245.00
208.25
305.00
259.25
385.00
327.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I. Optical Biosensors: The Present.
Optrode-based fiber optic biosensors (I. Biran, D.R. Walt). Evanescent wave fiber optic biosensors (C.A. Rowe Taitt, F.S. Ligler). Planar waveguides for fluorescence biosensors (K. Sapsford et al.). Flow immunosensor (A.W. Kusterbeck). Time resolved fluorescence (R. Thompson). Electrochemiluminescence (M.M. Richter).
Surface plasmon resonance biosensors (J. Homola et al.). The resonant mirror optical biosensor (T. Kinning, P. Edwards).
Interferometric biosensors (D.P. Campbell, C.J. McCloskey).

Part II. Optical Biosensors: The Future.
Genetic engineering of signaling molecules (A. Feltus, S. Daunert). Artificial receptors for chemosensors (T.W. Bell, N.M. Hext). Nucleic acids for reagentless biosensors (M. Rajendran, A.D. Ellington). New materials based on imprinted polymers and their application in optical sensors (S. Piletsky, A.P.F. Turner). Optically based sol-gel biosensor materials (J.L. Rickus et al.). Membrane-based biosensors (B. Cornell). Pebble nanosensors for real time intracellular chemical imaging (M. Brasuel et al.). Colloidal semiconductor quantum dot conjugates in biosensing (H. Mattousssi et al.). Soft lithography and microfluidics (R.S. Kane et al.).

Details

No. of pages:
616
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080524085
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509741

About the Author

Frances Ligler

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, USA

Chris Taitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.