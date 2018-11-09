Ophthalmology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702075025, 9780702074981

Ophthalmology

4th Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Mark Batterbury Conor Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780702074981
eBook ISBN: 9780702075018
Paperback ISBN: 9780702075025
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th November 2018
Page Count: 136
Table of Contents

Part 1: Basic Principles

Part 2: Diseases

Part 3: Special Topics in Ophthalmology

Part 4: Clinical Problem Solving

Self-assessment and Eye Database

Description

This is a Fourth Edition of a popular introductory text to ophthalmology whose First Edition was awarded the Asher Prize in the Royalty Society of Medicine Book Awards.

Key Features

The contents are divided into four parts. The first contains essential anatomy and physiology.  The second part describes ophthalmic diseases using a predominantly anatomically-ordered approach.  The third deals with a collection of special topics, some disease-related, others covering clinical management.  The final section is concerned with clinical problem solving.

About the Authors

Mark Batterbury Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, St Paul's Eye Unit, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust, Director of Clinical Studies and Honorary Lecturer, Department of Eye and Vision Science, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK

Conor Murphy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

