Operative Techniques: Knee Surgery
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Knee Arthroscopy/Meniscus
1. Knee Examination and Imaging
2. Diagnostic Knee Arthroscopy
3. Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Posterior Knee Arthroscopy
4. Arthroscopic Lysis of Adhesions
5. Arthroscopic Meniscectomy and Meniscal Cyst Decompression
6. Arthroscopic Management of the Discoid Meniscus
7. Inside-Out and Outside-In Meniscal Repair
8. All-Inside Meniscal Repair and Root Repair
9. Arthroscopically-Assisted Meniscus Allograft Transplantation
Section 2: Articular Cartilage Procedures
10. Chondroplasty and Microfracture
11. Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation
12. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation
13. Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation
14. Osteochondritis Dissecans
15. Opening Wedge High Tibial Osteotomy
16. Distal Femoral Osteotomy
17. Subchondroplasty
Section 3: Ligament
18. Graft Choices and Fixation Devices
19. Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
20. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
21. Pediatric Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries
22. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Repair and Reconstruction
23. Medial Collateral Ligament Repair and Reconstruction
24. Posterolateral Corner Repair and Reconstruction
25. Multiple Ligament Knee Injury
Section 4: Patellofemoral
26. Acute and Chronic Patellar Tendon Ruptures
27. Quadriceps Tendon Repair
28. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinacular Release and Lengthening
29. Patellar Tendinopathy
30. Acute Patella Dislocation: Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Repair
31. Patella Fracture
32. Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction
33. Tibial Tubercle Ostetotomy – Anteromedialization and Distalization
34. Sulcus-Deepening trochleoplasty
Section 5: Adult Knee Reconstruciton
35. Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty
36. Patellofemoral Arthroplasty
37. Surgical Approaches for Total Knee Arthroplasty
38. Methods of Implant Positioning In Total Knee Arthroplasty
39. Cruciate Retaining Versus Posterior Stabilized Total Knee Arthroplasty
40. Methods of Fixation in Total Knee Arthroplasty
41. Total Knee Arthroplasty in the Varus Knee
42. Total Knee Arthroplasty in the Valgus Knee
Description
Ideal for orthopaedic residents, fellows, and practicing surgeons alike, Operative Techniques: Knee Surgery offers all the step-by-step guidance you need to perform the latest techniques in knee surgery. As part of the highly visual Operative Techniques series, it boasts brief bulleted descriptions and a clean layout for ease of use, while clinical pearls help you optimize outcomes and obtain the best results.
Key Features
- Highly visual atlas-style text features brief bulleted descriptions and a clean layout for ease of use.
- Clinical pearls help you optimize outcomes and obtain the best results.
- Outlines positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants to give you a step-by-step guide for every procedure.
- Provides information on post-operative care and expected outcomes, including potential complications.
- Brief notes and supporting evidence on controversies offers important details about patient-focused surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511797
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462921
About the Authors
Mark Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Brian Cole Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Andrew Cosgarea Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
Brett Owens Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
James Browne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Division Head of Adult Reconstruction, University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Virginia