Operative Techniques: Knee Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323462921, 9780323497404

Operative Techniques: Knee Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Miller Brian Cole Andrew Cosgarea Brett Owens James Browne
eBook ISBN: 9780323497404
eBook ISBN: 9780323511797
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462921
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st March 2017
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

Section 1: Knee Arthroscopy/Meniscus

1. Knee Examination and Imaging

2. Diagnostic Knee Arthroscopy

3. Arthroscopic Synovectomy and Posterior Knee Arthroscopy

4. Arthroscopic Lysis of Adhesions

5. Arthroscopic Meniscectomy and Meniscal Cyst Decompression

6. Arthroscopic Management of the Discoid Meniscus

7. Inside-Out and Outside-In Meniscal Repair

8. All-Inside Meniscal Repair and Root Repair

9. Arthroscopically-Assisted Meniscus Allograft Transplantation

Section 2: Articular Cartilage Procedures

10. Chondroplasty and Microfracture

11. Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation

12. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

13. Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

14. Osteochondritis Dissecans

15. Opening Wedge High Tibial Osteotomy

16. Distal Femoral Osteotomy

17. Subchondroplasty

Section 3: Ligament

18. Graft Choices and Fixation Devices

19. Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

20. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

21. Pediatric Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries

22. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Repair and Reconstruction

23. Medial Collateral Ligament Repair and Reconstruction

24. Posterolateral Corner Repair and Reconstruction

25. Multiple Ligament Knee Injury

Section 4: Patellofemoral

26. Acute and Chronic Patellar Tendon Ruptures

27. Quadriceps Tendon Repair

28. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinacular Release and Lengthening

29. Patellar Tendinopathy

30. Acute Patella Dislocation: Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Repair

31. Patella Fracture

32. Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction

33. Tibial Tubercle Ostetotomy – Anteromedialization and Distalization

34. Sulcus-Deepening trochleoplasty

Section 5: Adult Knee Reconstruciton

35. Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty

36. Patellofemoral Arthroplasty

37. Surgical Approaches for Total Knee Arthroplasty

38. Methods of Implant Positioning In Total Knee Arthroplasty

39. Cruciate Retaining Versus Posterior Stabilized Total Knee Arthroplasty

40. Methods of Fixation in Total Knee Arthroplasty

41. Total Knee Arthroplasty in the Varus Knee

42. Total Knee Arthroplasty in the Valgus Knee

Description

Ideal for orthopaedic residents, fellows, and practicing surgeons alike, Operative Techniques: Knee Surgery offers all the step-by-step guidance you need to perform the latest techniques in knee surgery. As part of the highly visual Operative Techniques series, it boasts brief bulleted descriptions and a clean layout for ease of use, while clinical pearls help you optimize outcomes and obtain the best results.

Key Features

  • Highly visual atlas-style text features brief bulleted descriptions and a clean layout for ease of use.
  • Clinical pearls help you optimize outcomes and obtain the best results.
  • Outlines positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants to give you a step-by-step guide for every procedure.
  • Provides information on post-operative care and expected outcomes, including potential complications.
  • Brief notes and supporting evidence on controversies offers important details about patient-focused surgery.

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323497404
eBook ISBN:
9780323511797
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462921

About the Authors

Mark Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Brian Cole Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Andrew Cosgarea Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Brett Owens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Uniformed Services University, Brown University Alpert Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

James Browne Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Division Head of Adult Reconstruction, University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Virginia

