Operational Risk Control with Basel II
1st Edition
Basic Principles and Capital Requirements
Description
Operational Risk Control with Basel II, provides a sound methodology for operational risk control and focuses on management risk and ways to avoid it. The book explains why and how information technology is a major operational risk and shows how to integrate cost control in the operational risk perspective. It aslo details analytical approaches to operational risk control, to help with scorecard developments, explains the distinction between High Frequency Low Risk and Low Frequency High Risk events and provides many case studeies from banking and insurance to demonstrate the attention operational risks deserve.
Key Features
- Assists risk professionals in preparing their institution to comply with the New Capital Adequacy Framework issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which becomes mandatory from January 1, 2006
- Readers benefit from a significantly broader viewpoint on types of operational risks, operational risks controls, and results to be expected from operational risk management - compared to what the reader may gain from books previously published on this same topic
Readership
Commercial bankers, investment bankers, loans officers, traders, treasurers, backoffice managers, internal and external auditors, consultants, and regulators
Table of Contents
Operational risk is present in every enterprise- The many types of operational risk
Why management risk, legal risk, and information technology risk are the most important operational risks
Other key operational risks to which senior management and the back office should pay attention
Identification, monitoring, and measurement of operational risk
A case study with operational risk in the insurance industry
Addressing the top-most operational risk- A case study with operational risk in management
Why deficient cost control is the best result of management risk
Legal aspects of operational risk
A case study on operational risks in information technology
Establishing the basis of the scorecard approach- Analytical solutions to operational risk control
Needed experimentation in understanding and gauging operational risk
The scorecard approach suggested by the Basle committee
High frequency low risk and low frequency high risk events
Financial Reserves are not the only means of for facing operational risks- Capital reserves for operational risks
Using insurance as an alternative to operational risk capital requirements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 6th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473635
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750659093
About the Author
Dimitris Chorafas
Since 1961, Dr Dimitris N. Chorafas has advised financial institutions and industrial corporations in strategic planning, risk management, computers and communications systems, and internal controls. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Paris, and the Technical University of Athens, Dr Chorafas has been a Fulbright scholar. Financial institutions which have sought his assistance include the Union Bank of Switzerland, Bank Vontobel, CEDEL, the Bank of Scotland, Credit Agricole, Österreichische Länderbank (Bank Austria), First Austrian Bank, Commerzbank, Dresdner Bank, Mid-Med Bank, Demir Bank, Banca Nazionale dell'Agricoltura, Istituto Bancario Italiano, Credito Commerciale and Banca Provinciale Lombarda. Among multinational corporations Dr Chorafas has worked as consultant to top management, are: General Electric-Bull, Univac, Honeywell, Digital Equipment Corp, Olivetti, Nestlé, Omega, Italcementi, Italmobiliare, AEG-Telefunken, Olympia, Osram, Antar, Pechiney, the American Management Association and host of other client firms in Europe and the United States. Dr Chorafas has served on the faculty of the Catholic University of America and as visiting professor at Washington State University, George Washington University, University of Vermont, University of Florida, and Georgia Institute of Technology. Also, the University of Alberta, Ecole d'Etudes Industrielles de l'Université de Genève, and Technical University of Karlsruhe. More than 6,000 banking, industrial and government executives have participated in his seminars in the United States, England, Germany, other European countries, Asia and Latin America.
Affiliations and Expertise
CORPORATE CONSULTANT IN ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT, PARIS VISITING PROFESSOR, INFORMATION SCIENCE AND BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY