Operational Oceanography, Volume 62
1st Edition
The Challenge for European Co-operation
GOOS is an international programme for a permanent global framework of observations, modelling and analysis of ocean variables which are needed to support operational services around the world. The EuroGOOS strategy has two streams: the first is to improve the quality of marine information in European home waters, and the second is to collaborate with similar organisations in other continents to create a new global ocean observing and modelling system that will provide the open ocean forecasts needed to achieve the best possible performance by local marine information services everywhere. The EuroGOOS strategy envisages our national agencies making a major contribution to that challenging task of globalizing ocean forecasting. The conference also provided an opportunity to take stock of the state of marine science and technology in Europe relevant to the EuroGOOS strategy, and the state of information services and customer needs.
For policy makers, politicians, scientists, the marine industry and oceanographers.
H.W.A. Behrens Author
J.C. Borst Author
J.P. van der Meulen Author
KNMI, P.O. Box 201, 3730 AE De Bilt, The Netherlands
L.J. Droppert Author
Directoraat-Generaal Rijkswaterstaat, Rijksinstituut voor Kust en Zee (RIKZ), Postbus 20907, 2500 EX Den Haag, The Netherlands
J.H. Stel Author
NWO/ALW, Postbus 93120, 2509 AC The Hague, The Netherlands