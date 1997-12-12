Operational Oceanography, Volume 62

GOOS is an international programme for a permanent global framework of observations, modelling and analysis of ocean variables which are needed to support operational services around the world. The EuroGOOS strategy has two streams: the first is to improve the quality of marine information in European home waters, and the second is to collaborate with similar organisations in other continents to create a new global ocean observing and modelling system that will provide the open ocean forecasts needed to achieve the best possible performance by local marine information services everywhere. The EuroGOOS strategy envisages our national agencies making a major contribution to that challenging task of globalizing ocean forecasting. The conference also provided an opportunity to take stock of the state of marine science and technology in Europe relevant to the EuroGOOS strategy, and the state of information services and customer needs.