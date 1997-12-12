Operational Oceanography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828927, 9780080538044

Operational Oceanography, Volume 62

1st Edition

The Challenge for European Co-operation

Authors: H.W.A. Behrens J.C. Borst J.P. van der Meulen L.J. Droppert J.H. Stel
eBook ISBN: 9780080538044
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th December 1997
Page Count: 754
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Introductions. Global aspects of megascience (P.A.J. Tindemans). Policy. The world weather watch: is an ocean equivalent meaningful or realistic? (P.E. Dexter et al.). The challenge to observe the world ocean circulation and its variability (W.P.M. de Ruijter). Policy - An example of a National Approach. Technology: Instruments/Monitoring Networks. SEAWATCH, performance and future. (S.E. Hansen, J.H. Stel). SeaNet: European workshop on fixed monitoring networks in the North Sea region (R. van der Poel, J. Rozema). Technology: Remote Sensing. ESA's support of operational oceanography: current status and future plans (J.A. Johannessen, G. Duchossois). Economics: Benefits/Costs. Estimates of the costs and benefits of operational oceanography at the single industry level (N.C. Flemming). Metocean data collection: short-term costs and long-term benefits? (C.J. Shaw). Economics: Logistics/Structures. The economics of operational oceanographic services (P. Ryder). Baltic. Towards a Baltic oceanographical operational system, 'BOOS' (H. Dahlin). Arctic. Operational climate monitoring program of the Arctic ice cover (O.M. Johannessen et al.). Atlantic. Global ocean data assimilation of temperature data: preliminary results (N. Pinardi et al.). North-West Shelf: Pysical Models. Towards dynamic coupling of open ocean and shelf sea models (A.M. Davies, J. Xing). North-West Shelf: Ecological Models. The importance of high frequency data in ecological modelling (J.I. Allen). Mediterranean. The EuroGOOS Mediterranean test case: science and implementation plan (N. Pinardi et al.) Regional GOOS. GOOS Modules. Health of the ocean-module: the HELCOM example (J.M. Leppänen). Developing Countries. Discussions and Conclusions.

Description

GOOS is an international programme for a permanent global framework of observations, modelling and analysis of ocean variables which are needed to support operational services around the world. The EuroGOOS strategy has two streams: the first is to improve the quality of marine information in European home waters, and the second is to collaborate with similar organisations in other continents to create a new global ocean observing and modelling system that will provide the open ocean forecasts needed to achieve the best possible performance by local marine information services everywhere. The EuroGOOS strategy envisages our national agencies making a major contribution to that challenging task of globalizing ocean forecasting. The conference also provided an opportunity to take stock of the state of marine science and technology in Europe relevant to the EuroGOOS strategy, and the state of information services and customer needs.

Readership

For policy makers, politicians, scientists, the marine industry and oceanographers.

Details

No. of pages:
754
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080538044

About the Authors

H.W.A. Behrens Author

J.C. Borst Author

J.P. van der Meulen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

KNMI, P.O. Box 201, 3730 AE De Bilt, The Netherlands

L.J. Droppert Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Directoraat-Generaal Rijkswaterstaat, Rijksinstituut voor Kust en Zee (RIKZ), Postbus 20907, 2500 EX Den Haag, The Netherlands

J.H. Stel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NWO/ALW, Postbus 93120, 2509 AC The Hague, The Netherlands

