An Introduction to Operating SystemsThe ProcessScheduling and Context SwitchingPaging and Memory ManagementProcess SynchronizationProcess Data Sharing and Critical RegionsSecurity, Protection, and PrivacyInput/Output and InterruptsDisks and Disk Files*History of Digital Operating Systems
OpenVMS Operating System Concepts, Second Edition uses a new approach to explain the OpenVMS operating system. Combining discussions of operating system theory with examples of its applications in key OpenVMS operating system facilities, the book provides a thoughtful introduction for application programmers, systems managers, and students. The books shows how OpenVMS system services can tap the power of operating system facilities to perform critical tasks on behalf of applications. It has been updated for OpenVMS and gives program examples in C.
· Updated for OpenVMS · Shows program examples in C
- 541
- English
- © Digital Press 1997
- 23rd June 1997
- Digital Press
- 9780080513096
- 9781555581572
David Miller Author
David Donald Miller is currently employed at Raytheon Systems in Tucson, AZ, as a Principal Software Engineer. For more than 15 years he was a computer science professor at Bemidji State University (in Bemidji, MN), where he created and managed an OpenVMS cluster
laboratory. Mr. Miller also has 20 years of aerospace experience in various software engineering positions. He is the author of OpenVMS Operating System Concepts from Digital Press, and is currently at work with Steve Hoffman on the second edition of Lawrence Baldwin’s OpenVMS System Management Guide, forthcoming from Digital Press.
Principal Software Engineer, Raytheon Systems, Tuscon, AZ