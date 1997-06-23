OpenVMS Operating System Concepts - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781555581572, 9780080513096

OpenVMS Operating System Concepts

2nd Edition

Authors: David Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080513096
Paperback ISBN: 9781555581572
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 23rd June 1997
Page Count: 541
Table of Contents

An Introduction to Operating SystemsThe ProcessScheduling and Context SwitchingPaging and Memory ManagementProcess SynchronizationProcess Data Sharing and Critical RegionsSecurity, Protection, and PrivacyInput/Output and InterruptsDisks and Disk Files*History of Digital Operating Systems

Description

OpenVMS Operating System Concepts, Second Edition uses a new approach to explain the OpenVMS operating system. Combining discussions of operating system theory with examples of its applications in key OpenVMS operating system facilities, the book provides a thoughtful introduction for application programmers, systems managers, and students. The books shows how OpenVMS system services can tap the power of operating system facilities to perform critical tasks on behalf of applications. It has been updated for OpenVMS and gives program examples in C.

Key Features

· Updated for OpenVMS · Shows program examples in C

Details

No. of pages:
541
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080513096
Paperback ISBN:
9781555581572

About the Authors

David Miller Author

David Donald Miller is currently employed at Raytheon Systems in Tucson, AZ, as a Principal Software Engineer. For more than 15 years he was a computer science professor at Bemidji State University (in Bemidji, MN), where he created and managed an OpenVMS cluster

laboratory. Mr. Miller also has 20 years of aerospace experience in various software engineering positions. He is the author of OpenVMS Operating System Concepts from Digital Press, and is currently at work with Steve Hoffman on the second edition of Lawrence Baldwin’s OpenVMS System Management Guide, forthcoming from Digital Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Software Engineer, Raytheon Systems, Tuscon, AZ

