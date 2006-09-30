Open Source Database Driven Web Development
1st Edition
A Guide for Information Professionals
Table of Contents
Weighty worlds of wonder: what's, why's and wherefore's of the Web; The open source movement; Six reasons to consider open source; The database driven web; Building block I: cascading style sheets; Building block II: PHP; Building block III: relational databases; Building block IV: database design and normalisation; Building block V: MySQL; Standards and accessibility; In pursuit of accessibility; Web development planning; The dynamic duo; The indispensable function; Database driven web applications; Case studies.
Description
Almost every organization seeks a simple means of managing, publishing and/or providing searchable web access to information. Written by a knowledgeable web developer, this book demonstrates the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of designing database driven web applications with Open Source resources. Case studies of ‘real world’ implementations address both theoretical aspects and practical considerations of developing applications with the easy-to-use PHP scripting language and powerful MySQL relational database. Project organization and design issues are considered along with basic coding examples, accessibility standards and implementation advice.
Key Features
- Introduces popular Open Source database tools (MySQL/PHP) and basic development skills, bringing database driven technology within the reach of any web developer
- Explores strategies for improving content management, web publishing and information access
- Uses non-technical language and presents seven university library web database case studies
Readership
Library science and information professionals engaged in web development and information management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631882
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341710
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341611
Reviews
…will provide just the kind of combined strategy, technological advice and practical coding examples to help get such projects under way and completed, even by non-specialists., Program
…a very useful book, covering many different Open Source issues. I would definitely recommend this book., Ruth Rikowski, London Southbank Univerity, UK
The book is approachable, and so can be useful to both novice and the more experienced., Ruth Rikowski, London Southbank Univerity, UK
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Isaac Dunlap Author
Isaac Hunter Dunlap is an experienced web developer who has created numerous database driven applications with Open Source technology. He is Associate Professor and Coordinator of Information Systems at Western Illinois University Libraries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Western Illinois University Libraries, USA