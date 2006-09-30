Open Source Database Driven Web Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341611, 9781780631882

Open Source Database Driven Web Development

1st Edition

A Guide for Information Professionals

Authors: Isaac Dunlap
eBook ISBN: 9781780631882
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341710
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341611
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2006
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Weighty worlds of wonder: what's, why's and wherefore's of the Web; The open source movement; Six reasons to consider open source; The database driven web; Building block I: cascading style sheets; Building block II: PHP; Building block III: relational databases; Building block IV: database design and normalisation; Building block V: MySQL; Standards and accessibility; In pursuit of accessibility; Web development planning; The dynamic duo; The indispensable function; Database driven web applications; Case studies.

Description

Almost every organization seeks a simple means of managing, publishing and/or providing searchable web access to information. Written by a knowledgeable web developer, this book demonstrates the simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of designing database driven web applications with Open Source resources. Case studies of ‘real world’ implementations address both theoretical aspects and practical considerations of developing applications with the easy-to-use PHP scripting language and powerful MySQL relational database. Project organization and design issues are considered along with basic coding examples, accessibility standards and implementation advice.

Key Features

  • Introduces popular Open Source database tools (MySQL/PHP) and basic development skills, bringing database driven technology within the reach of any web developer
  • Explores strategies for improving content management, web publishing and information access
  • Uses non-technical language and presents seven university library web database case studies

Readership

Library science and information professionals engaged in web development and information management

Reviews

…will provide just the kind of combined strategy, technological advice and practical coding examples to help get such projects under way and completed, even by non-specialists., Program
…a very useful book, covering many different Open Source issues. I would definitely recommend this book., Ruth Rikowski, London Southbank Univerity, UK
The book is approachable, and so can be useful to both novice and the more experienced., Ruth Rikowski, London Southbank Univerity, UK

About the Authors

Isaac Dunlap Author

Isaac Hunter Dunlap is an experienced web developer who has created numerous database driven applications with Open Source technology. He is Associate Professor and Coordinator of Information Systems at Western Illinois University Libraries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Western Illinois University Libraries, USA

