Open Problems in Topology II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522085, 9780080475295

Open Problems in Topology II

1st Edition

Editors: Elliott Pearl
eBook ISBN: 9780080475295
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522085
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th March 2007
Page Count: 776
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
82.00
57.40
57.40
57.40
65.60
57.40
57.40
65.60
11500.00
8625.00
8050.00
8625.00
9200.00
8625.00
8625.00
9200.00
122.73
85.91
85.91
85.91
98.18
85.91
85.91
98.18
119.00
83.30
83.30
83.30
95.20
83.30
83.30
95.20
90.95
63.66
63.66
63.66
72.76
63.66
63.66
72.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
48.99
48.99
48.99
55.99
48.99
48.99
55.99
86.95
60.87
60.87
60.87
69.56
60.87
60.87
69.56
106.00
74.20
74.20
74.20
84.80
74.20
74.20
84.80
114.00
79.80
79.80
79.80
91.20
79.80
79.80
91.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume is a collection of surveys of research problems in topology and its applications. The topics covered include general topology, set-theoretic topology, continuum theory, topological algebra, dynamical systems, computational topology and functional analysis.

Key Features

  • New surveys of research problems in topology
  • New perspectives on classic problems
  • Representative surveys of research groups from all around the world

Readership

Researchers and mathematicians

Table of Contents

Part 1. General Topology

  1. Selected ordered space problems (H. Bennett and D. Lutzer)
  2. Problems on star-covering properties (M. Bonanzinga and M. Matveev)
  3. Function space topologies (D.N. Georgiou, S.D. Iliadis and F. Mynard)
  4. Spaces and mappings: special networks (C. Liu and Y. Tanaka)
  5. Extension problems of real-valued continuous functions (H. Ohta and K. Yamazaki)
  6. LE(k)-spaces (O. Okunev)
  7. Problems on (ir) resolvability (O. Pavlov)
  8. Topological games and Ramsey theory (M. Scheepers)
  9. Selection principles and special sets of reals (B. Tsaban)
    Part 2. Set-theoretic Topology
  10. Introduction: Twenty problems in set-theoretic topology (M. Hrusák and J.T. Moore)
  11. Thin-tall spaces and cardinal sequences (J. Bagaria)
  12. Sequential order (A. Dow)
  13. On D-spaces (T. Eisworth)
  14. The fourth head of BN (I. Farah)
  15. Are stratifiable spaces M1? (G. Gruenhage)
  16. Perfect compacta and basis problems in topology (G. Gruenhage and J.T. Moore)
  17. Selection problems for hyperspaces (V. Gutev and T. Nogura)
  18. Efimov's problem (K.P. Hart)
  19. Completely separable MAD families (M. Hrusák and P. Simon)
  20. Good, splendid and Jakovlev (I. Juhász and W.A.R. Weiss)
  21. Homogeneous compacta (J. van Mill)
  22. Compact spaces with hereditarily normal squares (J.T. Moore)
  23. The metrization problem for Fréchet groups (J.T. Moore and S. Todorcevic)
  24. Cech-Stone remainders of discrete spaces (P.J. Nyikos)
  25. First countable, countably compact, noncompact spaces (P.J. Nyikos)
  26. Linearly Lindelöf problems (E. Pearl)
  27. Small Dowker spaces (P.J. Szeptycki)
  28. Reflection of topological properties to N1 (F.D. Tall)
  29. The Scarborough-Stone problem (J.E. Vaughan)
    Part 3. Continuum Theory
  30. Questions in and out of context (D.P. Bellamy)
  31. An update on the elusive fixed-point property (C.L. Hagopian)
  32. Hyperspaces of continua (A. Ilanes)
  33. Inverse limits and dynamical systems (W.T. Ingram)
  34. Indecomposable continua (W. Lewis)
  35. Open problems on dendroids (V. Martínez-de-la-Vega and J.M. Martínez-Montejano)
  36. ½-Homogeneous continua (S.B. Nadler, Jr.)
  37. Thirty open problems in the theory of homogeneous continua (J.R. Prajs)
    Part 4. Topological Algebra
  38. Problems about the uniform structures of topological groups (A. Bouziad and J-P. Troallic)
  39. On some special classes of continuous maps (M.M. Clementino and D. Hofmann)
  40. Dense subgroups of compact groups (W.W. Comfort)
  41. Selected topics from the structure theory of topological groups (D. Dikranjan and D. Shakhmatov)
  42. Recent results and open questions relating Chu duality and Bohr compactifications of locally compact groups (J. Galindo, S. Hernández and T-S. Wu)
  43. Topological transformation groups: selected topics (M. Megrelishvili)
  44. Forty-plus annotated questions about large topological groups (V. Pestov)
    Part 5. Dynamical Systems
  45. Minimal flows (W.F. Basener, K. Parwani and T. Wiandt)
  46. The dynamics of tiling spaces (A. Clark)
  47. Open problems in complex dynamics and "complex" topology (R.L. Devaney)
  48. The topology and dynamics of flows (M.C. Sullivan)
    Part 6. Computer Science
  49. Computational topology (D. Blackmore and T.J. Peters)
    Part 7. Functional Analysis
  50. Non-smooth analysis, optimisation theory and Banach space theory (J.M. Borwein and W.B. Moors)
  51. Topological structures of ordinary differential equations (V.V. Filippov)
  52. The interplay between compact spaces and the Banach spaces of their continuous functions (P. Koszmider)
  53. Tightness and t-equivalence (O. Okunev)
  54. Topological problems in nonlinear and functional analysis (B. Ricceri)
  55. Twenty questions on metacompactness in function spaces (V.V. Tkachuk)
    Part 8. Dimension Theory
  56. Open problems in infinite-dimensional topology (T. Banakh, R. Cauty and M. Zarichnyi)
  57. Classical dimension theory (V.A. Chatyrko)
  58. Questions on weakly infinite-dimensional spaces (V.V. Fedorchuk)
  59. Some problems in the dimension theory of compacta (B.A. Pasynkov)
    Part 9. Invited Papers
  60. Problems from the Lviv topological seminar (T. Banakh, B. Bokalo, I. Guran, T. Radul and M. Zarichnyi)
  61. Problems from the Bizerte-Sfax-Tunis Seminar (O. Echi, H. Marzougui and E. Salhi)
  62. Cantor set problems (D.J. Garity and D. Repovs)
  63. Problems from the Galway Topology Colloquium (C. Good, A. Marsh, A. McCluskey and B. McMaster)
  64. The lattice of quasi-uniformities (E.P. de Jager amd H-P.A. Künzi)
  65. Topology in North Bay: some problems in continuum theory, dimension theory and selections (A. Karasev, M. Tuncali and V. Valov)
  66. Moscow questions on topological algebra (K.L. Kozlov, E.A. Reznichenko and O.V. Sipacheva)
  67. Some problems from George Mason University (J. Kulesza, R. Levy and M. Matveev)
  68. Some problems on generalized metrizable spaces (S. Lin)
  69. Problems from the Madrid Department of Geometry and Topology (J.M.R. Sanjurjo)
  70. Cardinal sequences and universal spaces (L. Soukup)
    List of contributors Index

Details

No. of pages:
776
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080475295
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522085

About the Editor

Elliott Pearl

Affiliations and Expertise

Toronto, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.