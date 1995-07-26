Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126438604, 9781483214276

Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware

1st Edition

Authors: Alan R. Simon Tom Wheeler
eBook ISBN: 9781483214276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 1995
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware provides a tutorial-oriented overview of open client/server development environments and how client/server computing is being done.

This book analyzes an in-depth set of case studies about two different open client/server development environments—Microsoft Windows and UNIX, describing the architectures, various product components, and how these environments interrelate. Topics include the open systems and client/server computing, next-generation client/server architectures, principles of middleware, and overview of ProtoGen+. The ViewPaint environment, ProtoView screen manager, SQLView visual database access, and ProtoView WinControl library are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the interaction with db-UIM/X, widgets and building interfaces, network object toolkit, and integration of cross-platform components.

This publication is suitable for computing professionals and researchers interested in open client/server computing.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Overview

1 Open Systems and Client/Server Computing: An Overview

Introduction

What Are Open Systems?

Enterprise Computing and Open Systems

Operating Systems

POSIX

Client/Server Computing for the Enterprise

Motivations for Client/Server Computing

Database Management

User Interfaces

Application Development

Middleware And Next-generation Client/Server Technology

Summary

Endnotes

2 Next-Generation Client/Server Architectures

Introduction

The First Generation: A "C" Report Card

Emerging Client/Server Architectures: An Overview

Middleware: An Introduction

Summary

Endnotes

3 Principles of Middleware

Introduction

Classes of Middleware

Database Middleware

RPC Middleware

Messaging Middleware

Object-Oriented Middleware

Future Directions

Summary

Endnotes

Part II Case Study 1

4 Overview of ProtoGen+

Introduction

ProtoGen+ Components

General Workbench Features

Working with the ProtoGen+ Workbench

Testing (Animating) an Application

Code Generation

Functional Points

Variables and Data Elements

Message Processing

More About the Workbench Environment

Summary

5 ViewPaint

Introduction

The ViewPaint Environment

The Tools Palette Controls

Control Methods

Summary

6 The ProtoView Screen Manager

Introduction

Components

Views

Controls

Programming

Building ProtoView Screen Manager Applications

Summary

7 SQLView Visual Database Access

Introduction

SQLView Structure and Middleware

SQLView Connections

Establishing Connections

Using SQLView in ViewPaint

Error Displays

SQLView Methods

Attaching Database Actions to Pushbuttons, Bitmaps, and Icons

Other Methods

SQLView and Controls

Linking Action Controls to SQL Scripts

Summary

8 The ProtoView WinControl Library

Introduction

WinControl Architecture

Validation with WinControl

Summary

Part III Case Study 2

9 Overview of db-UIM/X

Introduction

Projects

Designing the Interface Layout

Attaching C Code

Setting Application Defaults

Testing and Refining Interfaces

Generating Code

Other Capabilities

SoftBench Interaction

Summary

Endnotes

10 Interacting with db-UIM/X

Introduction

Starting db-UIM/X

The Project Window

Changing the Operating Mode

Starting db-UIM/X with Alternative Interfaces and Files

Common Window Buttons

The Text Editor

Saving Work

Resetting db-UIM/X

The Project Window's Menu Bar

Pop-Up Menus

Project Window Menus in Test Mode

Summary

11 Working with Widgets and Building Interfaces

Introduction

Interfaces and Shells

Creating Widgets

Creating the Manager Widget

Summary

12 Drawing Interfaces

Introduction

Creating Additional Widgets

Using the Browser

Editing Labels

Creating a Second Interface

Using the Declarations Editor

Adding Behavior

Testing the Interfaces

Writing C Code

Building a Working Application with db-UIM/X

The Rest of the Application

Making Reusable Interfaces

Summary

13 The Network Object Toolkit

Introduction

Network Object Types

Creating DSQL Objects

The Network Object Browser

The Network Object Selector

The Network Object Editor

The Object Results Viewer

The Object Bind Editor

The Bind Browser

The Database Login Dialog

The Server/Database Manager

The Bind Manager

Summary

14 Integrating Cross-Platform Components

Introduction

Widgets and Swidgets

Creating Adapter Swidgets

Managing Instances

Designating a Child Site

Creating Instances of Components

Defining Design-Time Methods

Adding Event Procedures

The Integration Code and Augmenting UIM/X

Summary

Appendices

Appendix A: Client/Server Future Trends

Appendix B: ProtoGen+ Client/Server Suite 5.0

Appendix C: Client/Server and Middleware Product Checklists

Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214276

About the Author

Alan R. Simon

Tom Wheeler

Tom Wheeler has a long track record of building organizations to develop commercial software, including products for financial services and contact centers. He has built, sold and been a senior manager in a variety of different types of companies, including international conglomerates and garage-sized start ups. He first created the Six Week Solution back in the 1980’s and has been fine-tuning it since.

Affiliations and Expertise

VP of Research and Development at ClickFox; he has built, sold and been a senior manager in software development companies for more than 20 years.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.