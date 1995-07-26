Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware
1st Edition
Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware provides a tutorial-oriented overview of open client/server development environments and how client/server computing is being done.
This book analyzes an in-depth set of case studies about two different open client/server development environments—Microsoft Windows and UNIX, describing the architectures, various product components, and how these environments interrelate. Topics include the open systems and client/server computing, next-generation client/server architectures, principles of middleware, and overview of ProtoGen+. The ViewPaint environment, ProtoView screen manager, SQLView visual database access, and ProtoView WinControl library are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the interaction with db-UIM/X, widgets and building interfaces, network object toolkit, and integration of cross-platform components.
This publication is suitable for computing professionals and researchers interested in open client/server computing.
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Overview
1 Open Systems and Client/Server Computing: An Overview
Introduction
What Are Open Systems?
Enterprise Computing and Open Systems
Operating Systems
POSIX
Client/Server Computing for the Enterprise
Motivations for Client/Server Computing
Database Management
User Interfaces
Application Development
Middleware And Next-generation Client/Server Technology
Summary
Endnotes
2 Next-Generation Client/Server Architectures
Introduction
The First Generation: A "C" Report Card
Emerging Client/Server Architectures: An Overview
Middleware: An Introduction
Summary
Endnotes
3 Principles of Middleware
Introduction
Classes of Middleware
Database Middleware
RPC Middleware
Messaging Middleware
Object-Oriented Middleware
Future Directions
Summary
Endnotes
Part II Case Study 1
4 Overview of ProtoGen+
Introduction
ProtoGen+ Components
General Workbench Features
Working with the ProtoGen+ Workbench
Testing (Animating) an Application
Code Generation
Functional Points
Variables and Data Elements
Message Processing
More About the Workbench Environment
Summary
5 ViewPaint
Introduction
The ViewPaint Environment
The Tools Palette Controls
Control Methods
Summary
6 The ProtoView Screen Manager
Introduction
Components
Views
Controls
Programming
Building ProtoView Screen Manager Applications
Summary
7 SQLView Visual Database Access
Introduction
SQLView Structure and Middleware
SQLView Connections
Establishing Connections
Using SQLView in ViewPaint
Error Displays
SQLView Methods
Attaching Database Actions to Pushbuttons, Bitmaps, and Icons
Other Methods
SQLView and Controls
Linking Action Controls to SQL Scripts
Summary
8 The ProtoView WinControl Library
Introduction
WinControl Architecture
Validation with WinControl
Summary
Part III Case Study 2
9 Overview of db-UIM/X
Introduction
Projects
Designing the Interface Layout
Attaching C Code
Setting Application Defaults
Testing and Refining Interfaces
Generating Code
Other Capabilities
SoftBench Interaction
Summary
Endnotes
10 Interacting with db-UIM/X
Introduction
Starting db-UIM/X
The Project Window
Changing the Operating Mode
Starting db-UIM/X with Alternative Interfaces and Files
Common Window Buttons
The Text Editor
Saving Work
Resetting db-UIM/X
The Project Window's Menu Bar
Pop-Up Menus
Project Window Menus in Test Mode
Summary
11 Working with Widgets and Building Interfaces
Introduction
Interfaces and Shells
Creating Widgets
Creating the Manager Widget
Summary
12 Drawing Interfaces
Introduction
Creating Additional Widgets
Using the Browser
Editing Labels
Creating a Second Interface
Using the Declarations Editor
Adding Behavior
Testing the Interfaces
Writing C Code
Building a Working Application with db-UIM/X
The Rest of the Application
Making Reusable Interfaces
Summary
13 The Network Object Toolkit
Introduction
Network Object Types
Creating DSQL Objects
The Network Object Browser
The Network Object Selector
The Network Object Editor
The Object Results Viewer
The Object Bind Editor
The Bind Browser
The Database Login Dialog
The Server/Database Manager
The Bind Manager
Summary
14 Integrating Cross-Platform Components
Introduction
Widgets and Swidgets
Creating Adapter Swidgets
Managing Instances
Designating a Child Site
Creating Instances of Components
Defining Design-Time Methods
Adding Event Procedures
The Integration Code and Augmenting UIM/X
Summary
Appendices
Appendix A: Client/Server Future Trends
Appendix B: ProtoGen+ Client/Server Suite 5.0
Appendix C: Client/Server and Middleware Product Checklists
Index
No. of pages: 288
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 26th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214276
Alan R. Simon
Tom Wheeler
Tom Wheeler has a long track record of building organizations to develop commercial software, including products for financial services and contact centers. He has built, sold and been a senior manager in a variety of different types of companies, including international conglomerates and garage-sized start ups. He first created the Six Week Solution back in the 1980’s and has been fine-tuning it since.
Affiliations and Expertise
VP of Research and Development at ClickFox; he has built, sold and been a senior manager in software development companies for more than 20 years.