Open Client/Server Computing and Middleware provides a tutorial-oriented overview of open client/server development environments and how client/server computing is being done.

This book analyzes an in-depth set of case studies about two different open client/server development environments—Microsoft Windows and UNIX, describing the architectures, various product components, and how these environments interrelate. Topics include the open systems and client/server computing, next-generation client/server architectures, principles of middleware, and overview of ProtoGen+. The ViewPaint environment, ProtoView screen manager, SQLView visual database access, and ProtoView WinControl library are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the interaction with db-UIM/X, widgets and building interfaces, network object toolkit, and integration of cross-platform components.

This publication is suitable for computing professionals and researchers interested in open client/server computing.