Open channels are natural or manmade conveyance structures that normally have an open top, and they include rivers, streams and estuaries. An important characteristic of open-channel flow is that it has a free surface at atmospheric pressure. The first edition introduced and explained all the main topics on open channel flows. Since then, there has been a great deal of progress in the area of hydraulic engineering, especially with scour, energy dissipation, bridge hydraulics, and connecting the role of hydraulics and hydrology to climate change. The 2nd edition of Open Channel Hydraulics continues to provide extensive coverage of open channel design, providing a solid understanding on the fundamental equations and their application to open channel hydraulics. This book includes practical formulas to compute flow rates or discharge, depths and other relevant quantities in open channel hydraulics. The book also explains how mutual interaction of interconnected channels can affect the channel design.

With coverage of the theoretical background, practical guidance to the design of open channels and other hydraulic structures, advanced topics, the latest research in the field, and real-world applications, this new edition offers an unparalleled user-friendly study of this important subject for undergraduate and graduate civil engineering students and practicing engineers.