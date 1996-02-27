Op Amps: Design, Application, and Troubleshooting - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750697026, 9780080513089

Op Amps: Design, Application, and Troubleshooting

2nd Edition

Authors: David Terrell
eBook ISBN: 9780080513089
Paperback ISBN: 9780750697026
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 27th February 1996
Page Count: 512
Description

OP Amps deliberately straddles that imaginary line between the technician and engineering worlds. Topics are carefully addressed on three levels: operational overview, numerical analysis, and design procedures. Troubleshooting techniques are presented that rely on the application of fundamental electronics principles. Systematic methods are shown that can be used to diagnose defects in many kinds of circuits that employ operational amplifiers.

One of the book's greatest strengths is the easy-to-read conversational writing style. The author speaks directly to the student in a manner that encourages learning. This book explains the technical details of operational amplifier circuits in clear and understandable language without sacrificing technical depth.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-read conversational style communicates procedures an technical details in simple language
  • Three levels of technical material: operational overview, manericall analysis, and design procedures
  • Mathematics limited to algebraic manipulation

Readership

Electronics students and professionals

Table of Contents

Basic concepts of the integrated operational amplifier
Amplifiers
Voltage comparators
Oscillators
Active filters
Power supply circuits
Signal processing circuits
Digital-to-analog and analog-to-digital conversion
Arithmetic function circuits
Nondideal op amp characteristics
Specialized devices

Details

No. of pages: 512
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080513089
Paperback ISBN:
9780750697026

About the Author

David Terrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Terrell Technologies, Inc.; former Manager of Laboratory Operations, TKC

Ratings and Reviews

