Op Amps: Design, Application, and Troubleshooting
2nd Edition
Description
OP Amps deliberately straddles that imaginary line between the technician and engineering worlds. Topics are carefully addressed on three levels: operational overview, numerical analysis, and design procedures. Troubleshooting techniques are presented that rely on the application of fundamental electronics principles. Systematic methods are shown that can be used to diagnose defects in many kinds of circuits that employ operational amplifiers.
One of the book's greatest strengths is the easy-to-read conversational writing style. The author speaks directly to the student in a manner that encourages learning. This book explains the technical details of operational amplifier circuits in clear and understandable language without sacrificing technical depth.
Key Features
- Easy-to-read conversational style communicates procedures an technical details in simple language
- Three levels of technical material: operational overview, manericall analysis, and design procedures
- Mathematics limited to algebraic manipulation
Readership
Electronics students and professionals
Table of Contents
Basic concepts of the integrated operational amplifier
Amplifiers
Voltage comparators
Oscillators
Active filters
Power supply circuits
Signal processing circuits
Digital-to-analog and analog-to-digital conversion
Arithmetic function circuits
Nondideal op amp characteristics
Specialized devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 27th February 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513089
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750697026
About the Author
David Terrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Terrell Technologies, Inc.; former Manager of Laboratory Operations, TKC