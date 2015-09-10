Oncology Imaging and Intervention in the Abdomen, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395830, 9780323395847

Oncology Imaging and Intervention in the Abdomen, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-5

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Lewandowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323395847
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th September 2015
Description

Drs. Robert J. Lewandowski and Matthew S. Davenport have assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of Interventional Radiology. Articles will include: Abdominal Biopsy: Technical and Clinical Considerations; Intra-arterial Therapies for Liver Masses; Liver Ablation: Best Practice; Renal Intervention; Imaging (Findings) after Intervention; Assessing Imaging Response to Therapy; Liver Masses: Imaging Evaluation in Non-cirrhotics; Imaging in Cirrhotics: Current Evidence; Renal Masses: Imaging Evaluation; Adrenal Imaging/Intervention; The Pancreas; and more!

About the Authors

Robert Lewandowski Author

