Oncological Functional Nutrition
1st Edition
Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants presents the anticancer activities, metabolism, mechanism of action, doses, and sources of various phytochemicals and medicinal plants.
Broken into four parts, this book addresses cancer epidemiology, molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer, phytochemicals in the cancer treatment, and medical plants as potential functional foods or resources for the obtention of metabolites with anticancer activity.
Written for nutritionists, food scientists, health professionals, oncologists, endocrinologists, natural product chemists, ethnobotanists, chemists, pharmacists, biochemists, and students studying relating fields, Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants will be a useful reference for those interested in learning more about functional nutrition and cancer.
Key Features
- Discusses functional nutrition as alternative therapy
- Provides recommendations and intervention strategies related to the consumption of phytochemicals, food, and medicinal plants
- Addresses cancer epidemiology, molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer, phytochemicals in the cancer treatment, and medical plants
Readership
Nutritionists, food scientists, health professionals, oncologists, endocrinologists, natural product chemists, ethnobotanists, chemists, pharmacists, biochemists, and students studying relating fields
Table of Contents
Section I. Cancer Epidemiology
1.1 Cancer epidemiology to an international level
1.1.1 Incidence
1.1.2 Mortality
1.1.3 Child Cancer
1.2 Cancer Epidemiology in México
1.2.1 Incidence
1.2.2 Mortality
1.2.3 Child Cancer
1.3 Conclusions
1.4 Bibliographic references
Section II. Molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer
2.1 Cancer: a genetic disease
2.1.2 Tumor suppressor genes
2.1.1 Oncogenes
2.2 Carcinogenesis
2.2.1 Initiation
2.2.2 Promotion
2.2.3 Progression
2.2.4 Angiogenesis
2.3 Cancer cells metabolism
2.4 Cell cycle alterations
2.5 Apoptosis
2.5.1 Apoptosis mecanisms
2.6 Medical treatment
2.6.1 Oncological treatment plan
2.6.2 Oncological Surgery
2.6.3 Radiotherapy
2.6.4 Chemotherapy
2.6.5 Hormonal treatment
2.6.6 Immunotherapy
2.6.7 Virotherapy
2.6.8 Directed therapy to target molecules
Section III. Phytochemicals in the cancer treatment
3.1 Curcumin
3.2 Resveratrol
3.3 Indole-3-carbinol
3.4 Lycopene
3.5 Sulforaphane
3.6 Beta carotene
3.7 Allicin
3.8 Lutein
3.9 Anthocyanins
3.10 Epigallocatechin-3-gallate
3.11 Gingerol
3.12 Quercetin
3.13 Genistein
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 3rd May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198285
About the Authors
Maira Campos
Maira Rubi Segura Campos is research professor and the head of the food science laboratory within the chemical engineering faculty at Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán in Mexico. She is National Researcher Level I (2012-2018) of the National System of Researchers and has collaborations with national and international research groups. She is responsible for and has contributed to different research projects and is author of national and international articles, books, congress memories, and book chapters. She also serves as advisory of undergraduate and graduate theses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Faculty, Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan, Mexico
Armando Ortega
Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan, Mérida, Mexico
Affiliations and Expertise
Armando Martín Ortega is a nutriologist at Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan (UADY), Mérida, Mexico. He is research assistant to Dr. Maira Rubi Segura Campos in Faculty of Chemical Engineering at UADY. He has contributed to multiple research projects and has co-authored a variety national and international articles as well as book chapters.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.