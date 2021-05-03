COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Oncological Functional Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198285

Oncological Functional Nutrition

1st Edition

Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants

Authors: Maira Campos Armando Ortega
Paperback ISBN: 9780128198285
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd May 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants presents the anticancer activities, metabolism, mechanism of action, doses, and sources of various phytochemicals and medicinal plants.

Broken into four parts, this book addresses cancer epidemiology, molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer, phytochemicals in the cancer treatment, and medical plants as potential functional foods or resources for the obtention of metabolites with anticancer activity.

Written for nutritionists, food scientists, health professionals, oncologists, endocrinologists, natural product chemists, ethnobotanists, chemists, pharmacists, biochemists, and students studying relating fields, Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants will be a useful reference for those interested in learning more about functional nutrition and cancer.

Key Features

  • Discusses functional nutrition as alternative therapy
  • Provides recommendations and intervention strategies related to the consumption of phytochemicals, food, and medicinal plants
  • Addresses cancer epidemiology, molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer, phytochemicals in the cancer treatment, and medical plants

Readership

Nutritionists, food scientists, health professionals, oncologists, endocrinologists, natural product chemists, ethnobotanists, chemists, pharmacists, biochemists, and students studying relating fields

Table of Contents

Section I. Cancer Epidemiology
1.1 Cancer epidemiology to an international level
1.1.1 Incidence
1.1.2 Mortality
1.1.3 Child Cancer
1.2 Cancer Epidemiology in México
1.2.1 Incidence
1.2.2 Mortality
1.2.3 Child Cancer
1.3 Conclusions
1.4 Bibliographic references

Section II. Molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer
2.1 Cancer: a genetic disease
2.1.2 Tumor suppressor genes
2.1.1 Oncogenes
2.2 Carcinogenesis
2.2.1 Initiation
2.2.2 Promotion
2.2.3 Progression
2.2.4 Angiogenesis
2.3 Cancer cells metabolism
2.4 Cell cycle alterations
2.5 Apoptosis
2.5.1 Apoptosis mecanisms
2.6 Medical treatment
2.6.1 Oncological treatment plan
2.6.2 Oncological Surgery
2.6.3 Radiotherapy
2.6.4 Chemotherapy
2.6.5 Hormonal treatment
2.6.6 Immunotherapy
2.6.7 Virotherapy
2.6.8 Directed therapy to target molecules

Section III. Phytochemicals in the cancer treatment
3.1 Curcumin
3.2 Resveratrol
3.3 Indole-3-carbinol
3.4 Lycopene
3.5 Sulforaphane
3.6 Beta carotene
3.7 Allicin
3.8 Lutein
3.9 Anthocyanins
3.10 Epigallocatechin-3-gallate
3.11 Gingerol
3.12 Quercetin
3.13 Genistein

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
3rd May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128198285

About the Authors

Maira Campos

Maira Rubi Segura Campos is research professor and the head of the food science laboratory within the chemical engineering faculty at Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán in Mexico. She is National Researcher Level I (2012-2018) of the National System of Researchers and has collaborations with national and international research groups. She is responsible for and has contributed to different research projects and is author of national and international articles, books, congress memories, and book chapters. She also serves as advisory of undergraduate and graduate theses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Food Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Faculty, Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan, Mexico

Armando Ortega

Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan, Mérida, Mexico

Affiliations and Expertise

Armando Martín Ortega is a nutriologist at Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan (UADY), Mérida, Mexico. He is research assistant to Dr. Maira Rubi Segura Campos in Faculty of Chemical Engineering at UADY. He has contributed to multiple research projects and has co-authored a variety national and international articles as well as book chapters.

Ratings and Reviews

