Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants presents the anticancer activities, metabolism, mechanism of action, doses, and sources of various phytochemicals and medicinal plants.

Broken into four parts, this book addresses cancer epidemiology, molecular and therapeutic bases of cancer, phytochemicals in the cancer treatment, and medical plants as potential functional foods or resources for the obtention of metabolites with anticancer activity.

Written for nutritionists, food scientists, health professionals, oncologists, endocrinologists, natural product chemists, ethnobotanists, chemists, pharmacists, biochemists, and students studying relating fields, Oncological Functional Nutrition: Phytochemicals and Medicinal Plants will be a useful reference for those interested in learning more about functional nutrition and cancer.