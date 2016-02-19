Notes and Reports in Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 3: On the Cauchy Problem focuses on the processes, methodologies, and mathematical approaches to Cauchy problems.

The publication first elaborates on evolution equations, Lax-Mizohata theorem, and Cauchy problems in Gevrey class. Discussions focus on fundamental proposition, proof of theorem 4, Gevrey property in t of solutions, basic facts on pseudo-differential, and proof of theorem 3. The book then takes a look at micro-local analysis in Gevrey class, including proof and consequences of theorem 1. The manuscript examines Schrödinger type equations, as well as general view-points on evolution equations. Numerical representations and analyses are provided in the explanation of these type of equations.

The book is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the Cauchy problem.