On Gunshot Injuries to the Blood-Vessels covers papers written about gunshot injuries to the blood-vessels. The book discusses the distribution and anatomical characters of gunshot injuries to the blood vessels; symptoms and signs of gunshot wounds of the blood-vessels; and the treatment of hemorrhage. The text then describes arterial hematoma and traumatic false aneurysm and the immediate and remote effects of occlusion of the main blood vessels on the vitality of parts supplied. The general lines of operative treatment applicable to gunshot injuries to the blood vessels; the great vessels of the trunk; and the vessels of the neck and the upper and lower extremity are also considered. Surgeons will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Chapter I. Introduction

Knowledge Acquired During Present War

Experience of Recent Campaigns

Mode of Collection of Observations Dealt With

Chapter II. Distribution, and Anatomical Characters of Gunshot Wounds of the Blood-Vessels

Frequency With which the Individual Vessels are Implicated: Determining Factors

Contusion of the Vessels: Thrombosis Secondary to Contusion

Varieties of Wound Met With

Wounds of the Veins

Mode of Repair

Chapter III. Symptoms and Signs of Gunshot Injuries to the Blood-Vessels, and the Treatment of Hemorrhage

General Symptoms

Local Signs of Hemorrhage

Local Treatment of Primary Hemorrhage

Recurrent and Secondary Hemorrhage

Replacement of Blood.

Signs of Interference with the Distal Circulation

Effects of Wounds of the Vessels on the General Circulation:

Cardiac Disturbance

Cardiac Murmurs

Local Vascular Murmurs

Transmission of Local Murmurs to Heart

Signs of Disturbance of the Nervous Functions

Chapter IV. Arterial and Arterio-venous Hematomata, and Traumatic Aneurysms

Mode of Development of Traumatic Aneurysms

Characters of Sacs

Effects On, and Changes In, Surrounding Tissues

Tardy Development of Aneurysms

Signs and Symptoms.

Progress and Complications

Secondary Hemorrhage and Extension

Infection and Inflammation

Septic aneurysms.

Arterio-Venous Aneurysms:

Varieties

Complications

Signs

Aneurysmal Varix

Treatment of Traumatic Aneurysms:

Arterial

Arterio-Venous

Aneurysmal Varices

Chapter V. The Immediate and Remote Effects of Occlusion of the Main Blood-Vessels on the Vitality of the Parts Supplied by Them

Direct Effects of Anemia

Association with Injury to the Nerves

Grades of Signs of Malnutrition

Gangrene

Chapter VI. General Lines of Operative Treatment

Provisional Restraint of Hemorrhage:

Tourniquet-Ligature.

Types of Exploratory Incision

Should Simultaneous Ligature of Artery and Vein be Adopted

Angiorrhaphy

Temporary Re-Establishment of the Circulation

Chapter VII. The Great Vessels of the Trunk

Vessels of the Chest:

Aorta-Innominate Vessels

Vessels of the Abdomen:

Intra- and Retro-Peritoneal Injuries

Abdominal Aorta

Iliac Vessels

Prognosis and Treatment

Wounds of the Great Veins

Chapter VIII. Vessels of the Neck

Carotid Arteries:

Diagnosis

Complications

Secondary Hemorrhage

Contemporaneous Injury to Nerves

Cerebral Complications

Formation of Traumatic Aneurysms

Treatment of Injuries to the Carotid Arteries

Mode of Operation

Prognosis

Subclavian Artery:

Nature of Lesions

Contemporaneous Nerve Injuries

Prognosis and Treatment

Vertebral Artery

Chapter IX. Vessels of the Upper Extremity

Axillary Artery:

Character of Injuries

Signs of Injury to the Axillary Vessels

Prognosis and Treatment

Methods of Treatment Adopted

Mode of Operation

Brachial Artery:

Character of Injuries

Prognosis and Treatment

Vessels of the Forearm

Chapter X. Vessels of the Lower Extremity

Femoral Artery:

Characteristics

Contusion and Thrombosis

Wounds of Femoral Vessels

Signs of Wounds of Femoral Vessels

Hematomata in Connection with Wounds of Branches of Trunks

Profunda

Circumflex

Prognosis and Treatment

Gangrene

Arterial Hematomata and Aneurysms

Arterio-Venous Aneurysms

Aneurysmal Varices:

Treatment

Ligature

Suture

Tuffier's Tube

General Lines of Treatment

Remarks on Operative Procedure

Femoral Veins

Popliteal Artery:

Characters of Injuries

Contusion and Thrombosis

Wounds

Complications

Clinical Characteristics

Arterial Hematomata

Arterio-Venous Aneurysms

Occurrence of Gangrene

Prognosis and Treatment

Ligature

Tuffier's Tube

Suture

Operative Procedure

Arteries of the Leg:

Characteristics

Signs of Wounds of the Tibial Vessels

Prognosis and Treatment



