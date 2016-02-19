On Gunshot Injuries to the Blood-Vessels
1st Edition
Founded on Experience Gained in France During the Great War, 1914–1918
Description
On Gunshot Injuries to the Blood-Vessels covers papers written about gunshot injuries to the blood-vessels. The book discusses the distribution and anatomical characters of gunshot injuries to the blood vessels; symptoms and signs of gunshot wounds of the blood-vessels; and the treatment of hemorrhage. The text then describes arterial hematoma and traumatic false aneurysm and the immediate and remote effects of occlusion of the main blood vessels on the vitality of parts supplied. The general lines of operative treatment applicable to gunshot injuries to the blood vessels; the great vessels of the trunk; and the vessels of the neck and the upper and lower extremity are also considered. Surgeons will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Introduction
Knowledge Acquired During Present War
Experience of Recent Campaigns
Mode of Collection of Observations Dealt With
Chapter II. Distribution, and Anatomical Characters of Gunshot Wounds of the Blood-Vessels
Frequency With which the Individual Vessels are Implicated: Determining Factors
Contusion of the Vessels: Thrombosis Secondary to Contusion
Varieties of Wound Met With
Wounds of the Veins
Mode of Repair
Chapter III. Symptoms and Signs of Gunshot Injuries to the Blood-Vessels, and the Treatment of Hemorrhage
General Symptoms
Local Signs of Hemorrhage
Local Treatment of Primary Hemorrhage
Recurrent and Secondary Hemorrhage
Replacement of Blood.
Signs of Interference with the Distal Circulation
Effects of Wounds of the Vessels on the General Circulation:
Cardiac Disturbance
Cardiac Murmurs
Local Vascular Murmurs
Transmission of Local Murmurs to Heart
Signs of Disturbance of the Nervous Functions
Chapter IV. Arterial and Arterio-venous Hematomata, and Traumatic Aneurysms
Mode of Development of Traumatic Aneurysms
Characters of Sacs
Effects On, and Changes In, Surrounding Tissues
Tardy Development of Aneurysms
Signs and Symptoms.
Progress and Complications
Secondary Hemorrhage and Extension
Infection and Inflammation
Septic aneurysms.
Arterio-Venous Aneurysms:
Varieties
Complications
Signs
Aneurysmal Varix
Treatment of Traumatic Aneurysms:
Arterial
Arterio-Venous
Aneurysmal Varices
Chapter V. The Immediate and Remote Effects of Occlusion of the Main Blood-Vessels on the Vitality of the Parts Supplied by Them
Direct Effects of Anemia
Association with Injury to the Nerves
Grades of Signs of Malnutrition
Gangrene
Chapter VI. General Lines of Operative Treatment
Provisional Restraint of Hemorrhage:
Tourniquet-Ligature.
Types of Exploratory Incision
Should Simultaneous Ligature of Artery and Vein be Adopted
Angiorrhaphy
Temporary Re-Establishment of the Circulation
Chapter VII. The Great Vessels of the Trunk
Vessels of the Chest:
Aorta-Innominate Vessels
Vessels of the Abdomen:
Intra- and Retro-Peritoneal Injuries
Abdominal Aorta
Iliac Vessels
Prognosis and Treatment
Wounds of the Great Veins
Chapter VIII. Vessels of the Neck
Carotid Arteries:
Diagnosis
Complications
Secondary Hemorrhage
Contemporaneous Injury to Nerves
Cerebral Complications
Formation of Traumatic Aneurysms
Treatment of Injuries to the Carotid Arteries
Mode of Operation
Prognosis
Subclavian Artery:
Nature of Lesions
Contemporaneous Nerve Injuries
Prognosis and Treatment
Vertebral Artery
Chapter IX. Vessels of the Upper Extremity
Axillary Artery:
Character of Injuries
Signs of Injury to the Axillary Vessels
Prognosis and Treatment
Methods of Treatment Adopted
Mode of Operation
Brachial Artery:
Character of Injuries
Prognosis and Treatment
Vessels of the Forearm
Chapter X. Vessels of the Lower Extremity
Femoral Artery:
Characteristics
Contusion and Thrombosis
Wounds of Femoral Vessels
Signs of Wounds of Femoral Vessels
Hematomata in Connection with Wounds of Branches of Trunks
Profunda
Circumflex
Prognosis and Treatment
Gangrene
Arterial Hematomata and Aneurysms
Arterio-Venous Aneurysms
Aneurysmal Varices:
Treatment
Ligature
Suture
Tuffier's Tube
General Lines of Treatment
Remarks on Operative Procedure
Femoral Veins
Popliteal Artery:
Characters of Injuries
Contusion and Thrombosis
Wounds
Complications
Clinical Characteristics
Arterial Hematomata
Arterio-Venous Aneurysms
Occurrence of Gangrene
Prognosis and Treatment
Ligature
Tuffier's Tube
Suture
Operative Procedure
Arteries of the Leg:
Characteristics
Signs of Wounds of the Tibial Vessels
Prognosis and Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 1st January 1919
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194349