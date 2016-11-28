On Call Principles and Protocols - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323479769, 9780323482080

On Call Principles and Protocols

6th Edition

Authors: Shane Marshall John Ruedy
Paperback ISBN: 9780323479769
eBook ISBN: 9780323482080
eBook ISBN: 9780323482097
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2016
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

1 Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems

2 Documentation of On-Call Problems

3 Assessment and Management of Volume Status

4 HIV, HBV, HCV, Meningococcus, Influenza, Ebola virus, and the House Officer

5 Abdominal Pain

6 Chest Pain

7 Combativeness: The Out-of-Control Patient

8 Confusion/Decreased Level of Consciousness

9 Decreased Urine Output

10 Diarrhea

11 Fall Out of Bed

12 Fever

13 Gastrointestinal Bleeding

14 Headache

15 Heart Rate and Rhythm Disorders

16 High Blood Pressure

17 Hypnotics, Laxatives, Analgesics, and Antipyretics

18 Hypotension and Shock

19 Leg Pain

20 Lines, Tubes, and Drains

21 Polyuria, Frequency, and Incontinence

22 Pronouncing Death

23 Seizures

24 Shortness of Breath

25 Skin Rashes and Urticaria

26 Stroke

27 Syncope

28 Transfusion Reactions

29 Acid-Base Disorders

30 Anemia

31 Calcium Disorders

32 Coagulation Disorders

33 Glucose Disorders

34 Potassium Disorders

35 Sodium Disorders

Description

Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this best-selling reference covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call in the hospital. On Call Principles and Protocols, 6th Edition, by Drs. Shane A. Marshall and John Ruedy, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

Key Features

  • Highlights medications, doses, and critical information in a second color for fast reference.

  • Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate critical information quickly.

  • Covers essential topics such as Approach to Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems; Documentation; Assessment and Management of Volume Status; and HIV, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer.

  • Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.

Details

About the Authors

Shane Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiologist, Department of Medicine, King Edward VIIth Memorial Hospital; Director, The Cardiac Echo Lab, Paget, Bermuda

John Ruedy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

