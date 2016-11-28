On Call Principles and Protocols
6th Edition
Table of Contents
1 Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems
2 Documentation of On-Call Problems
3 Assessment and Management of Volume Status
4 HIV, HBV, HCV, Meningococcus, Influenza, Ebola virus, and the House Officer
5 Abdominal Pain
6 Chest Pain
7 Combativeness: The Out-of-Control Patient
8 Confusion/Decreased Level of Consciousness
9 Decreased Urine Output
10 Diarrhea
11 Fall Out of Bed
12 Fever
13 Gastrointestinal Bleeding
14 Headache
15 Heart Rate and Rhythm Disorders
16 High Blood Pressure
17 Hypnotics, Laxatives, Analgesics, and Antipyretics
18 Hypotension and Shock
19 Leg Pain
20 Lines, Tubes, and Drains
21 Polyuria, Frequency, and Incontinence
22 Pronouncing Death
23 Seizures
24 Shortness of Breath
25 Skin Rashes and Urticaria
26 Stroke
27 Syncope
28 Transfusion Reactions
29 Acid-Base Disorders
30 Anemia
31 Calcium Disorders
32 Coagulation Disorders
33 Glucose Disorders
34 Potassium Disorders
35 Sodium Disorders
Description
Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this best-selling reference covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call in the hospital. On Call Principles and Protocols, 6th Edition, by Drs. Shane A. Marshall and John Ruedy, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.
Key Features
- Highlights medications, doses, and critical information in a second color for fast reference.
- Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate critical information quickly.
- Covers essential topics such as Approach to Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems; Documentation; Assessment and Management of Volume Status; and HIV, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer.
- Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479769
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482080
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482097
About the Authors
Shane Marshall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, Department of Medicine, King Edward VIIth Memorial Hospital; Director, The Cardiac Echo Lab, Paget, Bermuda
John Ruedy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada