On Call Neurology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323546942

On Call Neurology

4th Edition

On Call Series

Authors: Randolph Marshall Stephen Mayer
Paperback ISBN: 9780323546942
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 525
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Marshall et al.: On Call Neurology, 4th edition

Introduction

1. Approach to the Neurologic Patient on Call: History Taking, Differential Diagnosis, and Anatomic Localization

2. The Neurologic Examiniation

3. Diagnostic Studies

Patient-Related Problems: The Common Calls

4. Acute Seizures and Status Epilepticus

5. Stupor and Coma

6. Acute Stroke

7. Spinal Cord Compression

8. Delirium and Amnesia

9. Head Injury

10. Focal Mass Lesions

11. Ataxia and Gait Failure

12. Acute Visual Disturbances

13. Increased Intracranial Pressure

14. Dizziness and Vertigo

15. Headache

16. Neuromuscular Respiratory Failure

17. Syncope

18. Pain Syndromes

19. Brain Death

Selected Neurologic Disorders

20. Nerve and Muscle Diseases

21. Demyelinating and Inflammatory Disorders of the Central Nervous System

22. Infections of the Central Nervous System

23. Neuro-oncology

24. Cerebrovascular Disease

25. Movement Disorders

26. Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders

27. Pediatric Neurology

28. Dementia

Appendices

On-Call Formulary

　

Description

Ideal for any on-call professional, resident, or medical student, this popular reference covers the common problems you’ll encounter while on call in the hospital. On Call Neurology, 4th Edition, by Drs. Randolph S. Marshall and Stephen A. Mayer, fits perfectly in your pocket, ready to provide key information in time-sensitive, challenging situations. You’ll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

Key Features

  • Features a logical, highly templated format so you can locate key information quickly.

  • Reviews the indications for, and complications of, common neurodiagnostic tests.

  • Delivers consistent, easy-to-follow coverage of the most common on-call problems and approaches, including what to do from the initial phone call, questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, "Elevator Thoughts," how to immediately identify major threats to life, what to do at the bedside, and how to avoid common mistakes for every call.

Details

No. of pages:
525
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323546942

About the Authors

Randolph Marshall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology; Co-Director, Cerebral Localization Laboratory; Associate Attending Neurologist, New York- Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY

Stephen Mayer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons; Director, Neurological Intensive Care Unit; Associate Attending Neurologist, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.