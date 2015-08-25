Omic Studies of Neurodegenerative Disease - Part A, Volume 121
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Alzheimer’s Disease: Genomics and Beyond
- The Potential of Proteomics in Understanding Neurodegeneration
- Proteomics Approach to Identify Biomarkers in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Uncovering Neurodegenerative Protein Modifications Via Proteomic Profiling
- Comparative Proteomics for the Evaluation of Proteins Expression and Modifications in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Fuhai Song, Guangchun Han, Zhouxian Bai, Xing Peng, Jiajia Wang and Hongxing Lei
Ramavati Pal, Jan Petter Larsen and Simon Geir Moller
Annapurna Nayak, Gregory Salt, Sunil K. Verma and Uday Kishore
Xavier Gallart-Palau, Aida Serra and Siu Kwan Sze
Antonio Conti and Massimo Alessio
Description
Omic Studies of Neurodegenerative Disease: Part A is part of a well-established international series on neuroscience that examines major areas of basic and clinical research, along with emerging and promising subfields.
The book informs the reader on the current state of the studies used to evaluate the mechanisms, causes, and treatment of neurodegeneration through a combination of literature reviews and examples of current research.
Key Features
- Provides the expertise of leading contributors in the field
- Demonstrates how findings in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomic studies can combined for further insights
- Informs the reader on the current state of the studies used to study the mechanisms, causes, and treatment of neurodegeneration through a combination of literature reviews and examples of current research
Readership
Students and researchers from across the life science community, particularly those interested in neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016213
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014806
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Hurley Serial Volume Editor
Michael Hurley has 20 years of experience conducting research in to the cause and consequence of neurodegeneration in brain. He currently works at Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK