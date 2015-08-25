Omic Studies of Neurodegenerative Disease - Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128014806, 9780128016213

Omic Studies of Neurodegenerative Disease - Part A, Volume 121

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Hurley
eBook ISBN: 9780128016213
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128014806
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2015
Page Count: 214
Table of Contents

    1. Alzheimer’s Disease: Genomics and Beyond

      2. Fuhai Song, Guangchun Han, Zhouxian Bai, Xing Peng, Jiajia Wang and Hongxing Lei

    2. The Potential of Proteomics in Understanding Neurodegeneration

      3. Ramavati Pal, Jan Petter Larsen and Simon Geir Moller

    3. Proteomics Approach to Identify Biomarkers in Neurodegenerative Diseases

      4.

      Annapurna Nayak, Gregory Salt, Sunil K. Verma and Uday Kishore

    4. Uncovering Neurodegenerative Protein Modifications Via Proteomic Profiling

      5.

      Xavier Gallart-Palau, Aida Serra and Siu Kwan Sze

    5. Comparative Proteomics for the Evaluation of Proteins Expression and Modifications in Neurodegenerative Diseases

      6.

      Antonio Conti and Massimo Alessio

Description

Omic Studies of Neurodegenerative Disease: Part A is part of a well-established international series on neuroscience that examines major areas of basic and clinical research, along with emerging and promising subfields.

The book informs the reader on the current state of the studies used to evaluate the mechanisms, causes, and treatment of neurodegeneration through a combination of literature reviews and examples of current research.

Key Features

  • Provides the expertise of leading contributors in the field

  • Demonstrates how findings in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomic studies can combined for further insights

  • Informs the reader on the current state of the studies used to study the mechanisms, causes, and treatment of neurodegeneration through a combination of literature reviews and examples of current research

 

Readership

Students and researchers from across the life science community, particularly those interested in neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128016213
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128014806

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Hurley

Michael Hurley Serial Volume Editor

Michael Hurley has 20 years of experience conducting research in to the cause and consequence of neurodegeneration in brain. He currently works at Imperial College London.

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London, UK

