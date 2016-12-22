Olive Mill Waste
1st Edition
Recent Advances for Sustainable Management
Description
Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management addresses today's most relevant topics in olive oil industry sustainable management. Emphasizing recent advisable practices, the book explores the potential of reutilizing OMW to power the mill itself, the reuse of OMW as soil amendment, aerobic biological treatment of OMW and compost production, the case study of OMW within the biorefinery concept, the recovery of bioactive compounds from OMW, and their applications in food products and cosmetics.
Recent research efforts have concluded that the successful management of OMW focuses on three main routes: (a) reuse of water, (b) reuse of polyphenols, and (c) reuse of nutrients. Following this consideration, the book covers sustainable practices in the olive oil industry, revealing opportunities for reutilizing the water of OMW within the process or as s soil amendment.
At the same time, it explores all the possibilities of recovering polyphenols and reutilizing them in target products, such as foods and cosmetics. In addition, the book presents successful cases of industrial OMW valorization through real world experiences.
Key Features
- Covers the most recent advances in the field of olive mill waste management following sustainability principles
- Fills the gap of transfer knowledge between academia and industry
- Explores the advantages, disadvantages and real potential of processes and products in the market
Readership
Agricultural producers, researchers, chemical engineers and processors seeking environmentally responsible methods for reducing and reusing waste created during harvest and processing
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Olive oil production sector: environmental effects and sustainability challenges
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Olive fruit processing and olive oil production technologies
- 1.3. Water consumption for olive oil production
- 1.4. Wastes and wastewaters generated during olive oil production
- 1.5. Environmental effects of OMWW
- 1.6. Sustainable management of OMWW: treatment versus valorization
- 1.7. Conclusions and future directives
- Chapter 2: Olive mill waste: recent advances for the sustainable development of olive oil industry
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Analysis of European and Mediterranean countries legislative frameworks
- 2.3. Potential use of OMWW for olive trees irrigation and fertilization
- 2.4. Soil remediation techniques
- 2.5. Integrated strategy, measures, and means suitable for Mediterranean countries
- Chapter 3: The biorefinery concept for the industrial valorization of residues from olive oil industry
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Biomass residues from olive crop and olive-oil industry
- 3.3. Revalorization technologies to convert olive residues into by-products and biofuels
- 3.4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Energy recovery alternatives for the sustainable management of olive oil industry
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Elemental and proximal analysis of olive mill solid waste
- 4.3. Upgraded solid biofuels
- 4.4. Thermochemical conversion
- 4.5. Combustion
- 4.6. Environmental assessment of technology alternatives
- 4.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Reuse of olive mill waste as soil amendment
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Agronomic use of OMWW
- 5.3. Agronomic use of pomace
- 5.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Industrial case studies on the detoxificaton of OMWW using Fenton oxidation process followed by biological processes for energy and compost production
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Aerobic and anaerobic treatment of OMWW
- 6.3. Composting and cocomposting of OMWW
- 6.4. Case studies of OMWW cocomposting with agricultural solid residues
- 6.5. Advanced oxidation processes (AOPs)
- 6.6. Fenton oxidation
- 6.7. Laboratory-scale trials on OMWW detoxification
- 6.8. Olive mill cocomposting case studies
- 6.9. Economic perspectives of OMWW and Olive Kernel biorefinery
- 6.10. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Integrated biological treatment of olive mill waste combining aerobic biological treatment, constructed wetlands, and composting
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Integrated biological approaches for olive mill waste treatment
- 7.3. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Cocomposting of olive mill waste for the production of soil amendments
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Factors affecting OMW composting
- 8.3. Case studies of olive mill composting
- 8.4. Mathematical modeling of the OMW composting process
- 8.5. Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 9: The use of olive mill waste to promote phytoremediation
- Abstract
- 9.1. Olive oil industry by-products and main characteristics
- 9.2. Restoration of trace elements contaminated soils
- 9.3. The use of fresh and processed OMWs in phytoremediation
- 9.4. Final considerations
- Chapter 10: Recovery of bioactive compounds from olive mill waste
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Target bioactive compounds of OMWW
- 10.3. An integrated approach for the recovery of bioactive compounds from olive oil processing by-products
- 10.4. A case scenario for the recovery of bioactive compounds from OMWW using the 5-Stages Universal Recovery Process
- 10.5. Membrane applications for the recovery of phenols
- 10.6. The current state of the art in the market of phenols recovered from olive processing by-products
- 10.7. Future perspectives
- Chapter 11: Applications of recovered bioactive compounds in food products
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Valorization of OMWW for recovery purposes
- 11.3. Recovery and formulation of high added-value compounds from OMWW
- 11.4. Antioxidant and functional applications in foods
- 11.5. Antimicrobial applications in foods
- 11.6. Antimicrobial and antioxidant applications in feeding
- 11.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Applications of recovered bioactive compounds in cosmetics and health care products
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Skin structure
- 12.3. Application of OMW as active ingredient for cosmetic proposes
- 12.4. Other applications and future perspectives
- 12.5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092248
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053140
About the Author
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece