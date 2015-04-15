Olive and Olive Oil Bioactive Constituents
1st Edition
Description
The market is flooded with products posing as elixirs, supplements, functional foods, and olive oil alternatives containing phenols obtained from multiple olive sources. This technically-oriented book will be of value to nutritionists and researchers in the biosciences. It unravels the body of science pertaining to olive minor constituents in relation to new chemical knowledge, technological innovations, and novel methods of recovery, parallel to toxicology, pharmacology, efficacy, doses, claims, and regulation.
Topics include: the biological importance of bioactive compounds present in olive products; developments and innovations to preserve the level of bioactives in table olives and olive oil; and importance of variety, maturity, processing of olives, storage, debittering of olives and table olives as a valuable source of bioactive compounds.
Key Features
- Presents detailed information concerning the claimed benefits of olive oil and discusses the permitted health claim to EFSA on oils with natural phenolics
- Recovery of bioactive constituents from olive waste is comprehensively described
- Explores the relationship betwen phenolic levels and sensory evaluation
- Features chapters on the clinical and cellular mechanisms and health effects of olive, important for functional foods research
Readership
food scientists, health and nutrition researchers, biochemists, olive oil growers and buyers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- About the Editor
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Olive Fruit, Table Olives, and Olive Oil Bioactive Constituents
- Introduction
- Olive and Olive Oil Bioactive Ingredients
- Phenolic Compounds and Olive Oil Quality and Origin
- Analytical Methods for the Rapid Analysis of Total Phenols and Orthodiphenols
- Synopsis of Health Properties Attributed to Olive Oil and Its Biophenols
- Claims Related to Fatty Acid Composition and Polar Phenols
- Recovery of Bioactive Compounds from Olives, Olive Leaves, and Olive Processing Waste Products
- Chapter 2: Minor Bioactive Olive Oil Components and Health: Key Data for Their Role in Providing Health Benefits in Humans
- Introduction
- Bioavailability of Olive Oil Phenolic Compounds in Humans after Dietary Doses of Olive Oils
- Lipids, Lipoproteins, and Lipoprotein Oxidation
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Cellular and Molecular Effects of Bioactive Phenolic Compounds in Olives and Olive Oil
- Introduction
- Traditional Medicinal Applications of Olives and Olive Oil
- Phenolic Compounds in Olives and Olive Oil
- Olive and Olive Oil Products in Cosmetics
- Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Phenolic Compounds in Olives and Olive Oil
- Cardiovascular Effects of Hydroxytyrosol and Oleuropein
- Anticancer Effects of Phenolic Compounds in Olives and Olive Oil
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Olive Oil Phenolic Composition as Affected by Geographic Origin, Olive Cultivar, and Cultivation Systems
- Introduction
- Phenolic Composition
- Factors Affecting Phenolic Composition
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Effect of Fruit Maturity on Olive Oil Phenolic Composition and Antioxidant Capacity
- Introduction
- VOO Phenolic Compounds
- Evaluation of Fruit Maturation
- Harvesting Time
- Factors Affecting the Concentrations of Phenolic Compounds in VOO
- Olive Fruit Ripening
- A Comparative Study of the Effect of Maturation in the Phenolic Content of Olive Oils from Tunisia to Greece
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6: From Drupes to Olive Oil: An Exploration of Olive Key Metabolites
- Introduction
- General Factors That Influence the Final Concentration and Quality of Biophenols
- Quantitative Changes of the Concentrations of Specific Bioactive Components during Olive Oil Production
- Waste as a Raw Material for the Isolation of Bioactive Components
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Research and Innovative Approaches to Obtain Virgin Olive Oils with a Higher Level of Bioactive Constituents
- Introduction
- Virgin Olive Oil Production: Technological Aspects and Minor Components
- Storage and Packaging: Bioactive Micro-Constituents and Shelf Life of the Product
- Olive Pomace and Olive Pomace Oil as Sources of Bioactive Compounds
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Table Olives as Sources of Bioactive Compounds
- Introduction
- Antioxidant Activity and Biophenol Levels in Table Olives: Other Bioactives in Table Olives
- Table Olive Processing
- Influence of Processing on Olive Phenol
- Olives Consumed without Any Processing
- Innovative Proposals to Retain a Higher Level of Biophenols
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Bioactive Phenolic Compounds from Olea europaea: A Challenge for Analytical Chemistry
- Introduction
- Extraction of Phenolic Compounds from Olea europaea: Olive Fruit and Olive Oil
- Analytical Separation Techniques for the Study of Phenolic Compounds in Olea europaea: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Determination of Phenolic Compounds from Olea europaea
- Analysis of Polyphenols and Metabolites in Biological Samples
- Chapter 10: Analysis of Bioactive Microconstituents in Olives, Olive Oil and Olive Leaves by NMR Spectroscopy: An Overview of the Last Decade
- Introduction
- Multinuclear and Multidimensional Liquid High-Resolution NMR Spectroscopy
- Characterization of the Microconstituents in Olive Fruit (Raw Fruit and Table Olive Fruit)
- Characterization of the Microconstituents in Olive Oil
- Characterization of the Microconstituents in Olive Leaf
- Chapter 11: Recovery of High Added Value Compounds from Olive Tree Products and Olive Processing Byproducts
- Introduction
- Description and Characterization of the Byproducts of the Olive Processing Industry
- Recovery of Bioactive Compounds from Byproducts of Olive Oil and Table Olive Production
- Possible Use of Olive Byproducts for the Development of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmeceuticals
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2015
- Published:
- 15th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781630670429
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781630670412
About the Editor
Dimitrios Boskou
Dimitrios Boskou received his diploma and doctor’s degree in chemistry from the School of Chemistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Hellas; his Ph.D.in Food Science from the University of London; and a Doctor of Science degree from the School of Chemistry, Aristotle University. He served as an assistant lecturer, assistant professor, associate professor, professor, and head of the Laboratory of Food Chemistry and Technology, School of Chemistry, Aristotle University (1970-2006). In the period from 1986 to 1998 he was a member of the IUPAC Oils, Fats, and Derivatives Commission. He served as a member of the Supreme Chemical Council, Athens (1995-2005), and a member of the Scientific Committee for Food of the European Commission and an expert of the Food Additives Panel of the European Food Safety Authority (1995-2012).
Dr. Boskou has published over 90 papers and reviews. He is the editor of 7 books and the author of 20 chapters in books related to the major and minor constituents of fats, natural antioxidants, olive oil, and heated fats, published in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, and Croatia. He is also a contributor to international scientific encyclopedias and the Lexicon of Lipid Nutrition, a joint IUPAC/IUNS work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dimitrios Boskou, Professor Emeritus, School of Chemistry, Aristotle University, Thessaloniki, Hellas